National Night Out is Aug. 6. Here’s what’s going on across the suburbs

National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 6. The event is intended to help build bonds between communities and their local law enforcement. Here are some of the events planned in local communities.

Friday, Aug. 2

Hampshire National Night Out: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Bruce Ream Park, 299 W. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Hampshire Police Department, Hampshire Township Park District and Ella Johnson Memorial Public Library District join together to host the second National Night Out. There will be food trucks from Big D’s Hot Dogs, Waffadilla, El Chido, and Kona Ice; Summer Reading finishers receive free Kona Ice. Featuring a helicopter, waterslide and bounce house, Touch-a-Truck, K-9 demonstration and petting zoo. “Movie in the Park” with the PG-rated animated film “Zootopia” at dusk. Bring blankets and chairs. Hampshire Lions Club will be serving free popcorn and water at movie time. www.hampshireparkdistrict.org/event/national-night-out-2/.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Lake in the Hills National Night Out Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Irv Floress Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road. At 11:30 a.m., see the K-9 demonstration presented by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, followed by the Chicago Highlanders Pipes and Drums show at noon. Depending on the weather and emergency calls, the LifeNet helicopter landing will be arriving at 12:45 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with the medical crew and a chance to see the helicopter up close. There also will be a Touch-a-Truck with fire trucks, Lake in the Hills police and McHenry County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT team trucks, Lake in the Hills public works trucks, and Flood Brother's specialty trucks. Free hot dogs, chips, and pop provided while supplies last. www.lith.org.

Monday, Aug. 5

Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.com Naperville Fire Department rescue divers present a water rescue demonstration during a previous National Night Out event. This year, Naperville’s National Night Out Kickoff takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Fry Family YMCA.

Naperville’s National Night Out Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, outside the Fry Family YMCA, 2120 95th St., Naperville. Featuring bounce house, games and activities, police equipment, food trucks, outdoor showing of Disney's “Lilo & Stitch” at sunset. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown indoors. Donations for 360 Youth Services will be accepted; donors will be entered into a raffle for free Hollywood Palms admission passes or a certificate for an exclusive screening in Hollywood Palms’ VIP theater (a $300 value). For details or a list of needed items, naperville.il.us.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Addison National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, on the Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Meet community first responders, plus information booths, Touch-A-Truck, dunk tank, food, free kids’ rides, music from D.J. Chicken Wang at 6 p.m. and The Funky Monks (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute) at 7 p.m., plus a hot-wing eating contest between Addison’s first responders. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Algonquin National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Old Town, Main Street and Plaza, Algonquin. Live police dog demo, activities with the Algonquin Police Department, giveaways, treats and music from HiFi Superstar at 7:30 p.m. algonquin.org/recreation.

Aurora National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 6, in neighborhoods throughout each of the city’s 10 wards. Each celebration encourages residents to come outside and spend the evening getting to know their neighbors, community partners, public safety, elected and city officials. Join them at one (or more) of the 26 events throughout Aurora. For information on the locations, visit aurora-il.org/1796/National-Night-Out.

• Ward 1: Lighthouse Worship Center, 111 E. Indian Trail from 5 to 7 p.m.; Pigeon Hill Neighbors, 817 Forest Ave. (Garfield Park) from 5 to 8 p.m.; Savannah Crossings, 2896 Church Road from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Carillon Stonegate Gazebo by 1223 Barkston Lane from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Ward 2: Lights of Sacred Heart, State Street between Kane and Fulton from 5 to 8 p.m.; Simply Destinee, 100 Middle Ave. from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and We Are United Restored, Root Street between New York and Spring streets from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Ward 3: Hometown, 1721 Town Center St. (Hometown Center Park) from 6 to 8 p.m.; and United Neighbors, 550 Fourth Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Ward 4: Aurora Township Youth Center, 313 Gale St. from 4 to 7 p.m.; Bardwell Residences, 301 Weston Ave. from 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Blackhawk Park Neighborhood, 1306 Winona Ave. from 4 to 7 p.m.; Divine Providence Ministries, 402 Sherman Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m.; and West Park Neighbors, 729 W. Galena Blvd. (Greenman Elementary School) from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Ward 5: Washington Neighbors, Constitution Drive and Downer Place (Washington Park) from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Ward 6: Arrow Wood Neighbors, 1040 N. Commonwealth Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m.; Northwest Territories, 843 Foran Lane from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Randall West, 1373 Monomoy St. from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Ward 7: New Covenant Full Gospel Church, 1029 Kane St. from 5 to 8 p.m.; Mount Olive Church, 1039 Bonner Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m.; Taking Back Our Community, 1226 Grand Blvd. from 5 to 8 p.m.; and GRENO, 995 Long Grove Drive from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Ward 8: GRENO, 995 Long Grove Drive from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Ward 9: We Inspire Nations, 2701 Spinnaker Drive (Wheatland Park) from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Ward 10: Butterfield Park Neighbors, 2515 White Barn Road from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and Village Baptist Church, 515 S. Frontenac St. from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bartlett 30th annual National Night Out: 5-8:30: p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Join for a Picnic in the Park. For information, bartlettil.gov.

Batavia National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Peg Bond Center, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Enjoy free food, music, games, raffles, vehicle tours, drone demonstrations, public safety education and more. bataviail.gov.

Emergency vehicles on display are only part of the Campton Hills National Night Out event from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Congregational United Church of Christ. Shaw Local News Network file photo

Bensenville National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, grassy area north of the tracks at 6 N. Center St. downtown. Featuring a car show, games, food and inflatables. (630) 594-1010.

Bloomingdale’s National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Circle Park, 172 S. Circle Ave. Featuring open swim, food, games, prizes, music, and fun. Food will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Heroes vs. Half-Pints Wiffleball Classic games will be 7 to 8 p.m., and the Oasis Water Park will be open until 8 p.m. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Buffalo Grove National Night Out: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Business Expo, Buffalo Grove Fire and Police department greetings, free giveaways, food for purchase from Dorfler’s Meat Market and food trucks, and live music by Anthem from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring a nonperishable food item to the Northwest Suburban Interfaith Council table. Free. bgparks.org/national-night-out.

Campton Hills National Night Out: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd., Campton Hills. Featuring K-9 Koda's last demo, “Skates” Chicago Wolves mascot, Superior Air Med helicopter, emergency vehicle display, fire department water rescue, Touch-a-Truck, and the drone team. Also, 35 vendors and local businesses, 60-foot inflatable obstacle course, fun games and giveaways, DJ Marianne, and a magician. Hot dogs, chips, ice cream and cotton candy. camptonhills.illinois.gov.

Carol Stream National Night Out: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave. Join Carol Stream Police Department for an evening of fun and activities, as well as food, giveaways, and family entertainment. carolstream.org.

Carpentersville National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Meet with your neighbors and local emergency responders. cville.org.

Deer Park National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Vehe Farm Park, 23570 Cuba Road, Deer Park. DJ music, games, Glowby the Bubble Guy, food trucks, vehicle and equipment demonstrations and more. Free. villageofdeerpark.com.

Des Plaines National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Metropolitan Square, Market Street, Des Plaines. Sponsored by the Des Plaines Police Department. Explore public safety vehicles and watch police dog and Tactical Response Team demonstrations, visit the community booths and greet Des Plaines Police and Fire departments. Free. desplaines.org.

Dundee Township National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Meet with your neighbors and local emergency responders at annual event hosted by Carpentersville, East Dundee, Sleepy Hollow and West Dundee police departments, as well as the village of Carpentersville and Dundee Township Park District. cville.org.

Elburn National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Free Ream’s hot dogs, DJ, ice cream, bounce houses, crafts and giveaways, and vendor booths. Prizes for police, firefighter and military costumes. U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk Helicopter landing at about 6 p.m., weather permitting. elburnlions.com/events/2024-national-night-out.

Elgin National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Elgin celebrates by encouraging neighborhood parties and then visiting the parties with a team of city officials, police, mascots and fire department personnel. Several Elgin police officers will host parties: from 5 to 8 p.m., it will be Officer Alva at 310 N. Spring St., Officer Payne at 350 Park St. and Officer Henke at Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren, 783 W. Highland Ave.; and from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be Officer Gallagher at DuPage Court on South Grove Avenue, Officer Ayala at Cornerstone Park, 1540 Mulberry Lane, and Officer Juarez at 1312 Amanda Circle. Central Unit District 301 staff will be participating at the Providence Boathouse location, 3025 Gansett Pkwy. in Elgin, from 3 to 7 p.m. For information, visit facebook.com/ElginPolice. Afterward, enjoy the Elgin Summer Movie in the Park at 8 p.m. at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Join the fun with face painting, bubbles, and chalk before the movie “Zootopia” starts. Concessions are available from local nonprofits. Free admission. elginil.gov/1775/Summer-Movies-in-the-Park.

Fox Lake National Night Out: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. In partnership with the Fox Lake Farmers Market vendors, see a variety of police, fire and public works vehicles, with games and activities for kids. foxlake.org.

Glendale Heights National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 300 Civic Plaza. Featuring a police dunk tank, games, face painting, a visit from McGruff, and emergency apparatus demonstrations by the Glenside and Bloomingdale fire protection districts. facebook.com/voghnews.

Glen Ellyn National Night Out: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. Touch-A-Truck, evidence tech and drone demonstrations, arts and crafts and more. Food for purchase. Free. gepark.org.

Glenview National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, outside Park Center, 2400 Chestnut Ave., Glenview. The Glenview Park District is hosting the second annual National Night presented in partnership with the village of Glenview and the Glenview Police Department. Event will include Touch-a-Truck, inflatables, face painting, games, food trucks, a Bicycle Town (requiring participants to bring their own bike and helmet), and a Kids’ Community Walk. Free. https://glenviewparks.org.

Hanover Township National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Izaak Walton Youth Center & Reserve, 899 Jay St., Elgin. There will be live music by School of Rock Schaumburg and Geneva. Also, games, bounce house, face painting, popcorn, sno-cones, and hot dogs. (630) 483-5799.

Highland Park Police National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at City Hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park. Enjoy activities, games, giveaways and fun for the whole family. Meet the members of the police department, learn about community organizations, and have fun with Touch-a-Truck, interactive stations, and free treats. Free. cityhpil.com.

National Night Out festivities fill the parking lot of the Hoffman Estates Police Department during a previous event. This year’s party will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Daily Herald File Photo

Hoffman Estates National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. The Hoffman Estates Police Department is throwing a going-away party for crime, and you’re invited. Enjoy food, drinks and live music along with police personnel and local businesses owners, take tours of the police department and learn about the Teen Cadet and Emergency Management programs. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Huntley National Night Out: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Town Square on Main Street. Meet your officers and neighbors and enjoy a night of family-friendly fun. Play family-friendly games with officers, check out the Huntley Police Department and Huntley Fire Protection District vehicles and equipment. Before the event, cheer for the Blue or the Red (or both) in the annual friendly softball match up of police vs. fire at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Del Webb. Stick around for the “Concert in the Square” at 7 p.m. featuring Hi Infidelity. huntley.il.us.

Island Lake National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Itasca National Night Out: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Itasca water park, library, municipal complex and fire station. Entertainment, food, DUI course, police department tours, Touch-a-Truck, raffles and face painting. Free water park entry from 5-9:30 p.m. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Kane County National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Kane County Sheriff's office, 37W755 Route 38, St. Charles. Featuring police cars, fire trucks, drones, helicopter, evidence technicians, bomb squad, Office of Emergency Management, SWAT, patrol, and police dogs. Also family-friendly activities, bounce houses, community vendors, and food (while supplies last). facebook.com/kanesheriff.

Libertyville National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Adler Park, 1500 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Meet Elwood the comfort dog, explore the Touch-a-Truck event, enjoy a climbing wall, play games, have a water balloon toss with police officers and more. Free. libertyville.com.

Lisle Police Department National Night Out & Public Works Touch a Truck Event: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Lisle Police Department, 5040 Lincoln Ave. Learn more about village services, get an up-close look at the village's fleet of trucks and equipment, meet staff, take a tour of the police department, SWAT and K-9 demonstrations, snag some giveaways, enjoy food and drinks, and more. Food trucks from Kona Ice and Fernando's Street Kitchen will be on site. villageoflisle.org.

Mount Prospect National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Police Department and Mount Prospect Park District will sponsor the village’s celebration of National Night Out. Attendees can purchase dinner from local food trucks. There will be a bounce house, obstacle course, Crime Sense Education, emergency vehicles and the Community Response Team, along with the J.G. Reptile Show, games and contests and the Barefoot Hawaiians. Free. experiencemountprospect.org.

Mundelein National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Mundelein Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein. Obstacle course, bounce houses, food trucks, police dog demo and more. Free swim at Barefoot Bay from 5-7 p.m., screening of “Elemental” at 8:30 p.m. Free. mundelein.org.

Naperville National Night Out: Forty-three neighborhoods have registered to host National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with bounce houses, ice cream socials, live music, food trucks, cookouts, kids’ parades and more. City employees from the police, fire, public works, and utility departments will attend many of the neighborhood events between 5 and 8 p.m. with trucks and equipment to show off, giveaways, and information for families. Neighborhoods may be participating in the donation drive for 360 Youth Services. For a list of needed items or a list of participating neighborhoods, go to naperville.il.us/nno.

Northbrook National Night Out: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Join the Northbrook Park District and the Northbrook Police Department for some serious fun at the pool. Event includes music, raffles, dancing, K9 demo, and more. Free. northbrook.il.us.

Oak Brook National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Ginger Creek Pavilion, 1315 Kensington Road, Oak Brook. Hosted by Oak Brook Police Department and Oak Brook Park District. Featuring police and park district third annual Root Beer Float Dessert Challenge at 6:30 p.m.; K9 Ghost and demo; meet and greet with Bandit; DJ; balloon artist; popcorn booth; Touch-A-Truck; visit from McGruff; face painter; wagon rides. Kids’ games area with children's sack races, hula hoop contest, and water balloon relay. Bring blankets, picnic baskets, beverages, and lawn chairs for the animated film “Elemental” at dusk. obparks.org/special-events/national-night-out.

Prospect Heights National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. ﻿Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Gary Morava Center, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. The Prospect Heights Park District, Police Department and Fire Protection District offer an evening designed to heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention; generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen neighborhood spirit and community relations. Join for a night of open swim, complimentary food and drink, games, prizes, music and fun. prospect-heights.il.us.

Rolling Meadows National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Join the Rolling Meadows Police Department in partnership with the Rolling Meadows Park District for an evening of community fun, featuring activities including food and snacks, sponsorship groups, music and more. cityrm.org/540/National-Night-Out.

Roselle National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Kemmerling Pool, 400 S. Prospect St., Roselle. Residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Enjoy a free night of swimming, “Chill with Roselle Police” freeze pop hour, a special visit by McGruff the Crime Dog, music, games, and more. roselle.il.us.

Schaumburg National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Meineke Recreation Center, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Visit with local police and neighborhood organizations and take part in games, giveaways and contests. Free open swim will be offered during the last hour. Food for purchase. Sponsored by Schaumburg Bank & Trust. Free. parkfun.com.

South Elgin National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. 41st annual communitywide event featuring family-friendly activities, food trucks, entertainment, and Smokin' Gunz performing. Shuttle service available every 20 minutes from South Elgin High School, 760 E. Main St. Free. southelgin.com.

Vernon Hills National Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Grosse Pointe Park, 900 Grosse Pointe Blvd., Vernon Hills. Celebrate partnerships with local businesses, community groups, law enforcement agencies and more. Free. vernonhills.org.

Villa Park National Night Out: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Cortesi Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth Ave. A night of fun with food, music, emergency vehicle displays, face painting, games, giveaways, and more. invillapark.com.

Warrenville National Night Out: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Cerny Park pavilion, 28W415 Forestview Drive S, Warrenville. Free outdoor event featuring food, face painting, Touch-a-Truck, balloon animals and magic tricks, music and giveaways. Get your wristband at the main entrance so you can enjoy a food truck meal. Stop by the police department tent to meet the officers and receive a giveaway while supplies last. warrenville.il.us.

People enjoy free food during a previous National Night Out in Wauconda. This year’s event takes place from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Main Street Wauconda. Daily Herald File Photo

Wauconda National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Join the Wauconda Police Department and other community organizations for a family night out. wauconda-il.gov.

West Chicago National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the West Chicago Police Department, 325 Spencer St. Meet police officers, firefighters, and local community leaders. Over 25 local organizations on hand talking about their work in the community. Also music, giveaways, raffle prizes, a balloon twister and more. facebook.com/westchicagopolicedepartment.

Westmont National Night Out: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the southwest pavilion at Ty Warner Park, on Burr Oak Drive north of Plaza Drive. This block party-style event will include a display of various law enforcement vehicles, bounce house, pictures with McGruff, refreshments, and information booths featuring local community organizations and public agencies. westmont.illinois.gov.

Wheaton National Night Out: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Northside Park, 1300 N. West St., Wheaton. Join the Wheaton Police Department for a night of fun with the community. Activities will include fishing with Wheaton police officers, a dunk tank, activities for children, and more. wheaton.il.us.

Wheeling National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion and Family Aquatic Center, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Join the Wheeling Park District and Wheeling Police Department for activities for all ages and learn about local crime and drug prevention efforts. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Wood Dale National Night Out: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Wood Dale City Hall, 404 N. Wood Dale Road. Featuring police and fire vehicles, games, free ice cream, a DJ, bingo, bookmobile, moon jump and more. Park in the lot directly south of city hall or at The Beach Water Park. From 7-9 p.m., the water park will have free admission, prizes, coin toss, raffles and family fun. facebook.com/Wooddalepolice.

Patrick Kunzer/pkunzer@dailyherald.com Police dog demonstrations are part of several National Night Out events, including Arlington Heights’ which runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at North School Park.

Woodridge National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Duffy Pavilion next to the Woodridge ARC, 8201 Janes Ave. Featuring drone demonstration, ice cream, bounce house, face painting, photo op in a police car, and children's activities. woodridgeil.gov.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Barrington National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Cook and Station streets, downtown Barrington. Enjoy an evening of neighbors coming together for free food, family-friendly activities, and getting to know Barrington’s public safety personnel. barrington-il.gov/events/national-night-out.

Elmhurst Public Safety Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Berens Park east parking lot, 493 N. Oaklawn. Elmhurst’s police and fire departments host this annual safety-focused event featuring kids’ games and activities, giveaways, demonstrations, music, and a chance to get to know members from the public safety team. elmhurst.org.