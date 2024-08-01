Bartlett firefighters’ Smoke & Irons Music Fest for charity returns Aug. 9-10

Bartlett firefighters’ charitable Ignite the Courage organization will hold its Smoke & Irons Music Fest Aug. 9 and 10 at Apple Orchard Park to raise funds for those struggling with medical bills.

Bartlett firefighters will again hold their annual Smoke & Irons Music Fest for charity Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10 at Apple Orchard Park, 620 W. Stearns Road in Bartlett.

The fest will feature 10 bands playing original music over a day and a half.

There will be an extensive beer tasting featuring eight local breweries, craft show, bags tournament, cigar lounge and even fire pits.

The festival will have several food trucks providing plenty of food options such as lobster rolls, barbecue, empanadas, pierogies, tacos and more.

The Smoke & Irons Music Fest is organized by Ignite the Courage, a charity created and run by Bartlett firefighters to provide assistance to the communities they serve and fellow first responders in need.

All net proceeds go directly back to individuals and families who have suffered financial hardship due to a recent medical condition or significant tragedy.

Admission is $10 at the gate for 21 and over. Under 21 is free.

For more information, visit ignitethecourage.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.