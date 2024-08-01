Authorities: Man living in home with day care service had child sexual abuse images

Jose Real, 52, of Grayslake

A Grayslake man who lives in a home where a family member runs a day care is charged with possessing hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of children, authorities said.

Jose Real, 52, of the 1200 block of Chesterfield Lane, faces three felony counts of possession of child pornography of children under 13. A Lake County judge Thursday ordered Real held in jail pending a detention hearing Friday.

According to Lake County sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, an investigation began when detectives learned videos containing child pornography were being downloaded and shared from the home on Chesterfield Lane.

On July 19, just as detectives were about to search the home, Real appeared to hide his cellphone in a potted plant, Covelli said.

The phone was seized and a forensic exam revealed what appeared to be more than 1,000 sexually explicit videos and photos of children, some of whom were infants, according to Covelli.

Real was taken into custody Tuesday without issue. Additional charges are likely, Covelli added.

Authorities learned Real’s family member runs a day care out of the same home, Covelli said. They are investigating whether any of the recovered images are linked to children being supervised there, he added.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was alerted and the day care is not being allowed to operate while the investigation is underway.

Authorities ask parents to speak to their children about inappropriate touching and grooming and to contact local law enforcement if they feel their child has been victimized.