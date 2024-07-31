Mundelein mourns passing of police dog Titan

Titan, Mundelein’s longtime police dog, is retiring. Courtesy of Mundelein Police Department

The Mundelein Police Department is mourning the death of its first police dog, Titan.

A German shepherd born and raised in Slovakia, Titan joined the department in 2015 when he was about two years old. He retired in April 2022 after serving seven years alongside partner Sgt. Steve Kroll.

Trained in drug detection, tracking and other police-related skills, Titan also served a public relations role for the department, attending community events and interacting with the public.

Mundelein police dog Titan, here with longtime partner Sgt. Steve Kroll, recently passed away, department officials announced Tuesday. Courtesy of Mundelein Police Department

After his retirement, Titan continued to live with Kroll as a beloved family pet, department officials said Tuesday in an announcement of his passing.

“Titan’s impact on the Mundelein community was significant, and he set high standards for all who would follow in his footsteps,” the announcement reads. “Titan’s skills, abilities, and productivity were admired and respected by his peers. Although his bark and bite were intimidating, Titan was adored by the community and was a great ambassador for the department.”