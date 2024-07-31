One injured, five in custody after Antioch shooting

One person was injured and five people are in custody after a shooting in Antioch early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Antioch police said four adults and one juvenile are in custody after the shooting, which was reported just before 12:45 a.m. near Hillside Cemetery.

No suspects or victims were found after the initial reports of gunfire, but investigators recovered multiple spent casings.

With help from neighboring law enforcement agencies, police established a search perimeter, where they found a blood trail.

Police notified nearby hospitals that a there could be gunshot victim arriving; Advocate Condell Medical Center staff members soon reported they had a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.

Detectives learned “two large groups had met in the area … for a prearranged fistfight stemming from an outstanding dispute.” During the melee, several people began shooting, police said.

Later in the day, police secured a search warrant for a home on the 400 block of Illinois Route 173; officers recovered multiple firearms and took a number of people into custody.

Charges are pending, police said.

“With all involved suspects in custody, there is no additional risk to the community,” according to Antioch police.