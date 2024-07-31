advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

One injured, five in custody after Antioch shooting

Posted July 31, 2024 8:00 pm
Jake Griffin
 

One person was injured and five people are in custody after a shooting in Antioch early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Antioch police said four adults and one juvenile are in custody after the shooting, which was reported just before 12:45 a.m. near Hillside Cemetery.

No suspects or victims were found after the initial reports of gunfire, but investigators recovered multiple spent casings.

With help from neighboring law enforcement agencies, police established a search perimeter, where they found a blood trail.

Police notified nearby hospitals that a there could be gunshot victim arriving; Advocate Condell Medical Center staff members soon reported they had a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.

Detectives learned “two large groups had met in the area … for a prearranged fistfight stemming from an outstanding dispute.” During the melee, several people began shooting, police said.

Later in the day, police secured a search warrant for a home on the 400 block of Illinois Route 173; officers recovered multiple firearms and took a number of people into custody.

Charges are pending, police said.

“With all involved suspects in custody, there is no additional risk to the community,” according to Antioch police.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Antioch Communities Crime News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company