Judge accused of speeding 93 mph in 55 mph zone pleads guilty to lesser offense

Jeffrey L. Hirsch

A McHenry County judge charged with driving his motorcycle nearly 40 mph over the speed limit pleaded guilty to a lesser offense on Tuesday and has already completed 40 hours of public service, his defense attorney said.

Associate Judge Jeffrey L. Hirsch, 55, was accused of driving at least 35 mph over the speed limit, according to the citation and complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

According to the complaint, the McHenry County sheriff’s office alleged that on June 10, Hirsch was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle 93 mph in a 55 mph zone north on Route 47 in Hebron Township.

Hirsch completed traffic school and 40 hours of public service at the Crystal Lake Food Pantry.

In exchange, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office agreed to reduce the charge to speeding 21 to 25 mph over the speed limit, a petty offense, not a misdemeanor, Hirsch’s attorney George Kililis said.

This disposition avoids a conviction appearing on Hirsch’s record that could have resulted in a loss of driving privileges and higher insurance rates. He will have court supervision for 100 days and must pay a $75 fine, the attorney said.

Kililis said Hirsch’s case was resolved the same as any other client Kililis has had in the last five years facing the same charge.

Hirsch told Kililis he wanted no “preferential treatment.”

“Usually, people want me to get them the best deal,” Kililis said. “He didn’t want to be treated any better or worse than anybody else.”

Kililis said Hirsch “remains devoted to upholding the rule of law and applying it equally to everyone. He cooperated with an impartial legal process and accepted responsibility for his conduct and a fair outcome that included a fine, traffic safety course and volunteer public service work.”

Kililis said the offense had no impact on his position as a judge. He did not lie, steal or do anything corrupt or unethical — he just drove too fast. “Obviously, he is going to slow down after this,” Kililis said.

Referring to Hirsch’s motorcycle crashing as he tried to stop, Kililis said the judge “greatly appreciates the proficient assistance from sheriff’s deputies and EMT responders.”

“This incident is a reminder that speeding poses a risk to public safety and is often a factor in motor vehicle accidents,” Kililis said.

The plea took place over Zoom and was presided over by Kane County Judge Julio César Valdez, who was selected to oversee Hirsch’s case, according to court documents.