Crime

Elgin shooting victim dies

Posted July 31, 2024 5:03 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A woman who was shot Tuesday afternoon in Elgin has died, police said late Wednesday.

Elgin police said they believe the victim was killed by a man, who then shot himself to death, according to a news release posted on Facebook.

Police responded at 1:47 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of Raymond Street.

They found the woman, who was taken first to a local hospital and then transferred to one in Cook County.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy.

Elgin
