Elgin shooting victim dies
A woman who was shot Tuesday afternoon in Elgin has died, police said late Wednesday.
Elgin police said they believe the victim was killed by a man, who then shot himself to death, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
Police responded at 1:47 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of Raymond Street.
They found the woman, who was taken first to a local hospital and then transferred to one in Cook County.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy.
