Burlington Stores moving Arlington Heights location

The national discount retailer will relocate from 30 W. Rand Road in the Arlington Plaza shopping center to 601 E. Palatine Road in the Town & Country Shopping Center.

The latter location is a 31,515-square-foot big box that will have a re-imagined store layout. Officials said it should provide consumers with a better and more enjoyable shopping experience.

Burlington — offering women’s apparel and accessories, menswear, kids’ and infant clothing, footwear, home decor, pet items, gifts and coats — has 41 stores in Illinois and more than 1,020 stores in the country.

A specific opening date wasn’t announced.