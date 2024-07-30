advertisement
News

Woman shot in Elgin

Posted July 30, 2024 5:06 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A woman was shot early Tuesday afternoon in Elgin.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. in the 600 block of Raymond Street.

Authorities said in a news release that it was an isolated incident, all parties involved “are accounted for,” and that there was no threat to the community.

