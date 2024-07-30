Krishnamoorthi receives reelection endorsement by 13 mayors in the 8th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, left, and Republican Mark Rice are running for Illinois’ 8th Congressional District seat.

Seeking election to a fifth term, Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg announced endorsements from a bipartisan coalition of 13 mayors and village presidents throughout the 8th Congressional District he represents.

Those who provided statements of endorsement for Krishnamoorthi included the mayors and village presidents of Addison, Carol Stream, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Itasca, Lake Barrington, Oak Brook, Roselle, Schaumburg, Villa Park and Wood Dale.

“I am honored and grateful to have received this outpouring of support from these outstanding local leaders on both sides of the aisle,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to ensure that the communities that we represent have the support and resources necessary to thrive in the years to come.”

Republican Mark Rice of Chicago is challenging Krishnamoorthi in the November general election. The 8th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.