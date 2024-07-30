Bibibop Asian Grill opens in Des Plaines

Bibibop Asian Grill opened last week in Des Plaines. Customers who wore orange the first day got discounts, which drew this person dressed as an X-wing pilot from the “Star Wars” films. Courtesy of Des Plaines

A growing chain of Asian fast-casual restaurants has landed in Des Plaines.

Bibibop Asian Grill held a grand opening celebration last week at 1680 W. Higgins Road. It’s occupying 2,240 square feet of previously unused space in the Orchards at O’Hare shopping center. A Panera Bread restaurant also is there.

Bibibop customers were rewarded with discounts if they wore orange-colored clothes on opening day, which drew one person in a seemingly complete X-wing pilot costume from the “Star Wars” films. Others stuck with orange T-shirts.

Additionally, 50 randomly chosen customers the first day won free meals for a year.

Bibibop is inspired by a traditional Korean dish called bibimbap, which consists of a bowl of cooked white rice and toppings that are mixed together before eating.

Bibibop was founded in 2013 in Ohio by restaurateur and South Korea native Charley Kim. He first found culinary success launching what’s now known as the Charleys Cheesesteaks chain in 1986 while still a student at Ohio State University.

Both chains are privately owned.

At Bibibop, customers create one-bowl meals by choosing a base of rice, sweet potato noodles or greens; toppings such as black beans, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots or corn; Korean barbecue beef, steak, chicken or tofu; and a sauce. Vegetarian and vegan options are available.

The Des Plaines restaurant is the latest Bibibop in the Chicago area. Others suburban Bibibops can be found in Arlington Heights, Naperville, Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Vernon Hills.

Additional restaurants and businesses are planned for the Higgins Road corridor in Des Plaines, including a Popeyes Louisiana Chicken and a Homes2 Suites by Hilton hotel.

“I’m excited to see this area of Des Plaines take off as successfully as it has,” Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said by phone Tuesday. “I think they’re going to do great business.”