Theft suspect charged after standoff with Hoffman Estates police

Dionte J. Brooks

A Hoffman Estates man wanted for theft was arrested Sunday after a standoff with police lasting several hours at his residence.

Dionte J. Brooks, 28, of the 4500 block of Opal Drive, is charged with two counts of felony theft and misdemeanor resisting arrest, police said.

Further charges are pending completion of an investigation, according to Hoffman Estates police.

Authorities said police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Westbury Drive in Hoffman Estates at 7:44 a.m. Sunday for a report of a suspicious man in a sweatshirt who was attempting to gain entry to a residence.

When officers located and made contact with the man, they recognized him as Brooks, who was wanted on a felony theft warrant, police said. As they attempted to take him into custody, he reportedly resisted and fled, losing his pursuers, officials said.

Officers then went to Brooks’ residence, where a neighbor approached them and reported that Brooks had stolen his phone, police said. The neighbor also told police he believed he’d seen a handgun in Brooks’ waistband.

A search warrant was obtained for Brooks’ residence, and assistance was provided by the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System, a regional tactical response team. Brooks refused to come out or provide access for hours, until his surrender at approximately 4:30 p.m., police said

A search of the residence located a handgun, body armor and possible burglary proceeds, police said.

A detention hearing for Brooks is scheduled for Wednesday at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.