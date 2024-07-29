Police: No foul play in death of man found under running pickup truck in Palatine

Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a man found under a running pickup truck Sunday night in Palatine.

According to Palatine police, officers responding at 10:53 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 0-100 block of South Rohlwing Road found the man on the pavement under a Ford F-150.

Palatine Fire Department personnel were called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead, officials said. His identification is pending further investigation.

Due to the complexity of the scene, police requested assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team. The results of their joint investigation, combined with video evidence, determined it was an apparent accidental death and no criminal activity was involved, police said.