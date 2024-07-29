advertisement
News

Lawmaker suggests “bad faith diversion” by township leaders on mental health funding

Posted July 29, 2024 8:06 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

State Rep. Daniel Didech said he is willing to explore additional legislation to validate a referendum Wheeling Township voters passed in 2022 to fund mental health services.

But he’s also questioning township leaders’ ongoing refusal to levy a voter-approved tax to pay for programs addressing mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities.

“Five townships and one county (that) approved referenda at the same time in the same way are all successfully levying the tax,” the Buffalo Grove Democrat said. “So, this is likely more bad faith diversion from them.”

Township voters in November 2022 passed a referendum creating a community mental health board — also known as a 708 board — and establishing a tax to fund it. The board’s task is to distribute those tax dollars to agencies addressing mental health issues in the township.

However, township officials have steadfastly refused to levy the tax. At first, they said they could not because an error in the language of the 2022 referendum invalidated the vote.

Didech helped pass state legislation fixing the error, but township leaders said last week that legal counsel told them the bill does not apply to citizen-initiated referendums like the one passed in 2022.

If that is true, Didech said he is willing to work with the township on another legislative fix.

“If they are now serious about wanting to levy the tax, they are welcome to work with their legislators, including myself,” he said. “I think we have more than illustrated we are eager to be a partner with them to do this.

“This is now the fourth or fifth different excuse we have gotten from Wheeling Township. I’m not going to go on a wild goose chase,” Didech added.

In the meantime, mental health advocates say they’re frustrated with the township’s lack of action.

Austin Mejdrich said the township could for now fund the 708 board from its reserves.

“It’s not like the only way they can fund mental health and substance use prevention and any of those other things is by having a 708 board,” Mejdrich said. “And for two years, they have been stonewalling us.”

