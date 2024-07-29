advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Fire guts Downers Grove church leaving it uninhabitable

Posted July 29, 2024 7:21 am
Jake Griffin
 

An early morning, multialarm fire at a church in Downers Grove Monday left the building gutted and uninhabitable.

Fire officials said the damage caused by the blaze at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on the 500 block of 63rd street rendered the building unusable for the foreseeable future.

The building’s fire alarm alerted firefighters to the blaze just after 6:15 a.m., fire officials said. Firefighters reported heavy flames through the roof upon arrival and attacked the fire from inside the building.

  A multialarm fire at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church and School in Downers Grove closed 63rd Street between Washington Street and Fairmount Avenue. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

No injuries were reported.

Authorities closed 63rd Street between Fairmount Avenue and Washington Street for more than four hours. The road was reopened just before noon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimate was immediately available.

  An early morning fire Monday at a Downers Grove church left the building uninhabitable. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  An early morning fire Monday at a Downers Grove church left the building uninhabitable. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Downers Grove Fire News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company