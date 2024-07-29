Fire guts Downers Grove church leaving it uninhabitable

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com An early morning, multialarm fire at a church in Downers Grove Monday left the building gutted.

Fire officials said the damage caused by the blaze at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on the 500 block of 63rd street rendered the building unusable for the foreseeable future.

The building’s fire alarm alerted firefighters to the blaze just after 6:15 a.m., fire officials said. Firefighters reported heavy flames through the roof upon arrival and attacked the fire from inside the building.

A multialarm fire at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church and School in Downers Grove closed 63rd Street between Washington Street and Fairmount Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities closed 63rd Street between Fairmount Avenue and Washington Street for more than four hours. The road was reopened just before noon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimate was immediately available.

An early morning fire Monday at a Downers Grove church left the building uninhabitable.