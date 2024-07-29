Festivals Aug. 2-8: Lollapalooza, National Night Out events, North Aurora Days and more

Starts before Friday

McHenry County Fair: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 30; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 31-Aug. 1; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3; and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Nearly 100 acres of animals, food, music and entertainment. Monster Truck Rally ($15) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1; Next Level Pro Bull Riding ($15) at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; Grandstand concert ($30-$125) Saturday, Aug. 3, with opener Tommy DeCarlo of Boston at 7:30 p.m. and 38 Special at 9:30 p.m. ($30-$125); Illini State Pullers Tractor & Truck Pulls at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4; and Demo Derby ($15) at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Season pass $30. mchenrycountyfair.com/tickets.

Kendall County Fair: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 1-4, at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Illinois 71, Yorkville. 4-H exhibits, truck and tractor pulls, car show and vendor market, Western horse speed show, live music, food vendors and more. Music from: Diamondback Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; Coverlicious at 9 p.m. Friday; and Ashley Victoria at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission: Thursday: free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for kids 10 and younger all day, $5 for adults from 5 p.m. to close. Friday and Saturday: free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for kids 3 and younger all day, $5 for kids 4-10 and $10 for those older than 10 from 3 p.m. to close. Sunday: free from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.

SZA headlines Lollapalooza in Chicago at 8:45 p.m. Friday. AP

Lollapalooza: Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 1-4, at Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Annual music fest with headliners including Hozier at 8:30 p.m. and Megan Thee Stallion at 9 p.m. Thursday; Stray Kids at 8:30 p.m. and SZA at 8:45 p.m. Friday; Skrillex at 8:15 p.m., The Killers at 8:45 p.m. and Future X Metro Boomin at 8:45 p.m. Saturday; and Melanie Martinez at 8:30 p.m. and Blink-182 at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Sunday GA tickets start at $155; GA wait list for Thursday through Saturday. VIP and Platinum tickets available. lollapalooza.com.

Skrillex performs at 8:15 p.m. Saturday during Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park. Associated Press

Friday, Aug. 2

MainStreet Libertyville’s First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Tots In The Park: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Alcott Center, 530 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove. Todd Downing Tall Tales and Silly Songs will perform. Bring a blanket. In case of inclement weather, performances will be held inside the Alcott Center. Free. bgparks.org/tots-in-the-park.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. See classic cars on display, including vintage muscle cars, convertibles and more. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

Aurora’s First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at various downtown Aurora locations. Special activities, retail and restaurant deals, art, music and more. auroradowntown.org.

The Blooze Brothers will perform on the first night of North Aurora Days, which takes place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at Riverfront Park in North Aurora. Courtesy of The Blooze Brothers

North Aurora Days: 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Community garage sale, Touch-A-Truck, softball tournament, fishing derby, face painting, balloon art, inflatables, mechanical bull, petting zoo and reptile show, video game truck and more. Music lineup: Blooze Brothers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Spoken Four from 8:30-11 p.m. Friday and Generation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and The Boy Band Night from 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday. Free. northauroradays.org.

Skyline Sessions Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Wave Wall Stage at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. MER's Music Showcase at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Molly Adamson at 5 p.m. and The Nettes at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at Suzette’s Creperie, 211 W. Front St., Wheaton; 6 p.m. Friday at Adelle’s, 535 W. Liberty Drive, Wheaton; and 2 p.m. Saturday at 302 Wheaton, 302 W. Front St., Wheaton. Robin Lukas and Paul Merar at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Suzette’s; guitarist Jack Wilson at 6 p.m. Friday at Adelle’s; Nicki Neal at 2 p.m. Saturday at 302 Wheaton; and Judy Roberts and Greg Fishman at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For a schedule, see downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Main Street train station in Downers Grove. Fay Lockwood Band performs. Free. downtowndg.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Fridays and Wednesdays, Aug. 2 and 8, at Rookies All American Pub and Grill, 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles, and on 1st Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles. Michael Rawls on Friday at Rookies All American Pub and Grill and Matt Keen on Wednesday at 1st Street Plaza. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

First Friday Summer Dances: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Schaumburg’s Towne Square, 200 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Dance lessons by Schaumburg Arthur Murray Dance Studio from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; live music and dancing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Deja Vu performs. Free. vhw.org.

Taste of Roselle: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, on Main Street, from Roselle Road to Park Street, Roselle. 42nd annual food festival with 40 food vendors, commercial exhibits, beer gardens, live entertainment and a kids’ carnival. Free. facebook.com/TasteofRoselle.

Rocks Off: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Wheaton Park District Summer Entertainment Series features opener Second Hand News (Fleetwood Mac tribute) from 6-7:15 p.m. and a Rolling Stones tribute band from 8-9:30 p.m. $10. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

Music on Maple Street: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Lombard Historical Society, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. Angela James will perform. Free. lombardhistory.org.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series — Main Stage Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Semple will perform. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Wheaton’s Movies Under the Stars: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in the Wheaton Public Library’s West Plaza, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. See the 2023 animated comedy “Migration.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Space is limited; first-come, first served. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Moonlight Movies: 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Cantigny Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Outdoor screening of “Shrek.” Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Popcorn, candy, snow cones and ice cream novelties, as well as craft and domestic beers, wines, cocktails and soft drinks for purchase. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Westmont Movies Under the Stars: 8:30-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Veterans Memorial Park, 55 E. Richmond St., Westmont. The 1992 film “A League of Their Own” will be shown. Concessions available. Bring a blanket and chairs. westmontparks.org.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Destination Asia Festival: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore the diverse cultures of Asia through music, dance, food and trees. Free with Arboretum admission. mortonarb.org.

Cary-Grove Masons Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at McHenry County College, 8900 U.S. Hwy. 14, Crystal Lake. The Cary-Grove Freemasons will host their sixth annual car show. Free for spectators; entry fee for participants $20. facebook.com/CaryGroveMasons1157.

Corn & Craft Beer Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Sample corn-based foods and a variety of craft beers from local brewers (age 21 or older with ID). Music from Live Pete from noon to 5 p.m. Makers Market with local artisans, self-feed zoo, cornhole games and more. $20 for craft beer tasting; $25 wristband for all attractions for kids 12 and younger. sonnyacres.com.

Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. 43rd annual outdoor juried art and music festival. Free. adlercenter.org/festival-of-the-arts.

Wilmette Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4, at Wilmette and Central avenues, Wilmette. Features about 100 juried artists in mediums including ceramics, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, fiber, photography and wood. Includes art demos and booth chats, live music, food and kids’ activities. Free. amdurproductions.com/event/wilmette-art-fair.

Annual Pawfest — A Celebration of Animals: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Hosted by Animal House Shelter Inc., featuring adoptable dogs, crafts, vendors, raffle baskets, food and live music. Low-cost vaccines (rabies, bordetella, distemper) and microchips ($25 each) will be available. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Free. animalhouseshelter.com.

Cornfest and Craft Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. cornfest and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. craft fair Saturday, Aug. 3, at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Includes all-you-care-to-eat corn, choice of grilled sandwich (including a vegetarian option), a slice of watermelon and a beverage. Kona Ice available until 4 p.m. Face painting and balloon artists from noon to 2 p.m. Meal tickets can be purchased at the door. Adults $15; seniors $13; kids 4-10 $5; kids 3 and younger can receive a free hot dog meal. ccrm.church.

End of Summer Reading Celebration: 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, on the lawn at Bartlett Public Library, 800 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Magician Gary Kantor will kick off the celebration with a magic show. On the lawn at 12:30 p.m. there will be yard games, food, a bounce house, bubble stations, balloon animals, Touch-A-Truck courtesy of the Bartlett Fire District and more. Free. bartlettil.gov.

The Lombard Historical Society's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the character Little Orphan Annie culminates in Annie's Birthday Bash at noon Saturday, Aug. 3. Courtesy of the Lombard Historical Society.

Annie's Birthday Bash: Noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lombard Historical Society, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. Celebrate the grand finale of Little Orphan Annie’s Birthday Week with Annie-themed activities, face painting and a slice of birthday cake, plus appearances by Annie and Daddy Warbucks. The West Suburban Humane Society will be on hand with pets available for adoption. Free. lombardhistory.org.

Dessert Walk: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, starting in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Stroll around downtown Libertyville to sample desserts and shop. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Up to 1,000 dealers display and sell antiques and collectibles indoors and outside. $6, free for kids 12 and younger. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Live On The Lake Music Series: 2 p.m. to closing Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Joe Richter at 2 p.m., Leon Timbo at 5:30 p.m. and Mr. Blotto at 9 p.m. Saturday and Hurricane Gumbo at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Hydro Reggae Band at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Wave Wall Moves: 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Presented in partnership with See Chicago Dance, this live outdoor performance series showcases a diverse selection of Chicago dance companies, ensembles and choreographers. Featuring Perceptual Motion Inc. and The Met Down. Free. navypier.org.

Wave Wall Wax: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Chicago DJs mix it up with house and dance music on Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Stage. Featuring Gabriel “Rican” Rodriguez, Juan “Too Big” Perez & DJ Cool Carlos. Free. navypier.org.

Lombard’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Celebrating its 25th season with classic and custom cars night, live music and kids’ activities, including face painting, balloon artists, magic shows and more. Live music from 6-9 p.m. Valius plays rock, pop, country, R&B and classics. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

The Red Roses: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Wheaton Park District Summer Entertainment Series presents opener Killing Me Smalls (1990s alternative rock cover band) from 6-7:15 p.m. and an evening of Radiohead from 8-9:30 p.m. $10. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

Shakespeare in the Park “Twelfth Night”: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in Island Park, off Route 25 in Geneva. Goodly Creatures puts on Shakespeare’s romantic comedy. Rain date Aug. 10. Free. goodlycreatures.com.

Family Movie Night: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 N. Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Join the Rolling Meadows Police Department for a family movie night. Free. cityrm.org.

West Suburban Symphony: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Maestro Peter Lipari and the West Suburban Symphony return to Cantigny for an outdoor performance. Seating is on the lawn in the Tank Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Picnics welcome, concessions available. Free; parking $15. cantigny.org.

Bensenville Dive-in Movie: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Bensenville Water Park, 1100 W. Wood St., Bensenville. Watch the movie “Elemental.” Rafts and single-person floats are allowed but not supplied. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Free. bvilleparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Back to School Splash Bash: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. Evening pool party for teens 10-14. Adults must be present for check-in and checkout. $10-$15. Register at gepark.org.

West Suburban Symphony’s Cinema Classics: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Featuring music from hit movies from the mid-20th century to today, as well as the symphony’s traditional salute to veterans, with a singalong to the anthems of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Lawn chairs or blankets recommended. Concessions available. Free admission with paid $15 parking. cantigny.org.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. navypier.org.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Antique Tool Show & Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Garfield Farm Museum, 2N930 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. In this joint show by Early American Industries Association and the Mid-West Tools Collectors Association, more than 30 different collectors will have their tools on display and for sale. $8; $3 for kids 12 and younger. garfieldfarm.org.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. See over 300 tables of new and used model trains, accessories, parts and more. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Free for kids 11 and younger with an adult. trainshow.com.

Charity Dog Show & Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, Gary Avenue and Lies Road, Carol Stream. Over 50 vendors, rescues and local organizations; animals up for adoption; free giveaways; treats, pet accessories and goods for sale; food and alcohol vendors; kid-friendly activities; dog contests; and dog agility course and water play area. On-site dog registration is $15 per event and $10 per race. vetbrospeteducation.org.

Bike Huntley 2024: 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, in Huntley Town Square. Huntley bike patrol officers lead cyclists along many biking paths and parks in an 8.5-mile ride. Check in at 10 a.m. After the ride, there will be a picnic in town square. Free. Register at huntley.il.us/residents/bike_huntley.php.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Cantigny Park parade field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Chicago Rewired will perform. $20 per car; season pass available. cantigny.org/events.

Wheeling’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Hokulea Academy of Polynesian Arts will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol is permitted. Soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Monday, Aug. 5

Lords Park Zoo Family Concerts: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Canto Zenzero performs. Bring chairs, blankets and lunch. Free. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Water Flicks: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. See “Big Hero 6.” Free. navypier.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

ANA World’s Fair of Money: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 7-9; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. American Numismatic Association event featuring rare coins and numismatic treasures. Buy, sell and trade with hundreds of coin dealers, attend lectures and presentations from noted numismatists, and find out what your old coins may be worth. $10 daily, Aug. 6-9; $25 for weekly pass; free for kids younger than 12. Free admission for everyone Aug. 10. money.org/worldsfairofmoney.

Fox Lake National Night Out: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. In partnership with the Fox Lake Farmers Market vendors, see a variety of police, fire and public works vehicles, with games and activities for kids. foxlake.org.

Carpentersville National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Meet with your neighbors and local emergency responders. cville.org.

Des Plaines National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Metropolitan Square, Market Street, Des Plaines. Sponsored by the Des Plaines Police Department, explore public safety vehicles and watch K9 and Tactical Response Team demonstrations, visit the community booths and say “hi” to the Des Plaines Police and Fire Departments. Free. desplaines.org.

Glen Ellyn National Night Out: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. Touch-A-Truck, evidence tech and drone demonstrations, arts and crafts and more. Food for purchase. Free. gepark.org.

Huntley Concerts on the Square: 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Hi Infidelity performs. Free. huntley.il.us.

Itasca National Night Out: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Itasca water park, library, municipal complex and fire station. Entertainment, food, DUI course, police department tours, Touch-a-Truck, raffles and face painting. Free water park entry from 5-9:30 p.m. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Wauconda National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Join the Village of Wauconda Police Department and other community organizations for a family night out. wauconda-il.gov.

Wheeling National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion and Family Aquatic Center, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Join the Wheeling Park District and Wheeling Police Department for activities for all ages and learn about local crime and drug prevention efforts. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Buffalo Grove National Night Out: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Business Expo, Buffalo Grove Fire and Police department greetings, free giveaways, food for purchase from Dorfler’s Meat Market and food trucks, and live music by Anthem from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring a nonperishable food item to the Northwest Suburban Interfaith Council table. Free. bgparks.org/national-night-out.

Addison National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, on the Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Meet community first responders, plus information booths, Touch-A-Truck, dunk tank, food, free kids’ rides, music from D.J. Chicken Wang at 6 p.m. and The Funky Monks (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute) at 7 p.m., plus a hot-wing eating contest between Addison’s first responders. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Algonquin National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Old Town, Main Street and Plaza, Algonquin. Live K-9 demo, activities with the Algonquin Police Department, giveaways, treats and music from HiFi Superstars at 7:30 p.m. algonquin.org/recreation.

National Night Out in Roselle: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Kemmerling Pool, 400 S. Prospect St., Roselle. Swimming, “Chill with Roselle Police” freeze pop hour, a special visit by McGruff the Crime Dog, music, games and more. Free. roselle.il.us.

Rolling Meadows National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 N. Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. cityrm.org.

Schaumburg’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Meineke Park includes a chance to meet with Schaumburg police officers. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District

Schaumburg National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Meineke Recreation Center, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Visit with local police and neighborhood organizations and take part in games, giveaways and contests. Free open swim will be offered during the last hour. Food for purchase. Sponsored by Schaumburg Bank & Trust. Free. parkfun.com.

Buffalo Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Anthem will perform. Food, beer, wine and soft drinks for purchase. Bring blankets and chairs. No outside alcohol allowed. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Free. For parking locations, see crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Industrial Drive performs music from the 1980s to today. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Island Lake National Night Out: Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Taste of Ravinia Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, along Dean Avenue and in Jens Jensen Park, Highland Park. Features farmers market to table cooking demos, samples, recipes, live music, family-friendly activities and more. The weekly Ravinia Farmers Market will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Taste of Ravinia Farmers Market from 2-8 p.m. Live music includes the Cellar Boys at 5 p.m. and Railheart at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. raviniafarmersmarket.com.

Algonquin Lunchapalooza Concert Series: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Snappers Field, 599 Longwood Drive, Algonquin. Super Stolie will perform. Hosted by the Algonquin Area Public Library and Algonquin Recreation. Free. algonquin.org.

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Party in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Live music, kids’ activities, concessions and more. Sponsored by the West Chicago Park District. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Entertainment from Nashville Nights with In The Stix. Food for purchase. Free. shopthearb.com.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Usher Park, 200 S. Walnut St., Itasca. Soda will perform. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Capannari Ice Cream for purchase. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com/239/Summer-Concert-Series.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Classical Blast will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Movie in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Lake Foxcroft Park, 2S540 Lambert Road, Glen Ellyn. Story time at 7:30 p.m. and “Kung Fu Panda 4” at dusk. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. gepark.org.

Movies on the Green: Dusk Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Centennial Green at the Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. See “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Bring blankets and chairs. Free. mpdowntown.com/events.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Cook and Station streets in downtown Barrington. Features the Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Bolingbrook’s Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, on South Sandburg Way at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Fresh beef, pork, chicken, eggs and produce, honey, crafters, artisans and more. Live music from 7-9 p.m. on The Row. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events or facebook.com/streetmarketsatthepromenade.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 8, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. A rotating selection of food trucks and live entertainment in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will come to Gurnee Mills in Gurnee Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 8-11. Courtesy of Garden Bros Nuclear Circus

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8-9; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. Over 60 performers from around the world in five rings. $14.50-$65. Order tickets in advance at gardenbroscircus.com.

Cruisin’ Kildeer Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at The Quentin Collection Shopping Center, 20771 N. Rand Road, Kildeer. Food, raffles and cars. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Taylor Street: Little Italy Festival: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8-9; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, on Taylor Street between Ashland and Loomis, St. Charles. Features food from area restaurants, several stages of continuous family entertainment, merchandise from Italy, and cultural attractions. Performances include the Chicago Hitmen on Thursday, Tony Ocean Dance Party on Friday, Rosie & The Rivets on Saturday, Bronx Wanderers on Saturday and Sunday and more. $10 suggested donation. oshows.com/festivals.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2019 Kids enjoy the carnival at a previous Coon Creek Country Days. This year’s fest is Aug. 8-11 on State Street in Hampshire.

Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, on State Street in downtown Hampshire. Nightly entertainment, carnival, beer garden, food vendors, craft show and more. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and parade at noon Sunday starting at Washington Avenue and Warner Street and ending at Panama Avenue and Warner Street. Free. hcccd.com.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, and historical museum campus, Addison. Music from Animation (Rush tribute) at 6:30 p.m. and Prognosis (1980s prog rock) at 8 p.m. Kids’ activities, interactive DJ, food vendors and more. Car show along Lake Street. Craft and Vintage Fair, museum open house and weekly portrayals and demonstrations until 8 p.m. at the museum campus. Free. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Free concerts in the plaza with food and beverage options from local restaurants. Louie in The Middle will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Bolingbrook Summer Music: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, on The Row at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Billy Joel tribute Simply Billy will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events or facebook.com/streetmarketsatthepromenade.

It’s Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Chicago Experience will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rumours ATL will perform, ending with a musical fireworks display. Food and beverage tents on the park’s great lawn. Parking is available at the Parkway Bank Park parking garage and is free with validation from any of the park’s venues. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Billy Elton will perform. Free. vah.com.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Euphoria Band will perform. Local restaurants will be selling snacks. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Concerts at Phil’s Beach: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Phil’s Beach, 328 N. Main St., Wauconda. Abby Kay Band will perform. Free. waucondaparks.com.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. Serendipity will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. napervilleband.org.

Outdoor Movie Night: 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Screening of “Wonka.” Free. palatineparks.org.

Ongoing

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 2, off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin border. Step back in time with food, games, costumes, theme weekends and more. $40 for adults; $15 for kids 5-12; and free for kids 4 and younger. renfair.com/Bristol.

Dinos Alive: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 31 at the Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago. See over 80 specimens of life-size, moving dinosaur replicas; interact with sea giants in a virtual aquarium; take part in interactive and educational experiences and more. $17.90-$30.90. dinosaliveexhibit.com.