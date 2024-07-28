‘The possibilities are going to be endless’: Buffalo Grove amphitheater promises to be a destination

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The Buffalo Grove Park District’s new amphitheater, seen here looking south with McHenry Road (Route 83) crossing the picture, will feature tiered seating for about 3,500 people.

The Buffalo Grove Park District will open its new amphitheater and pavilion at Mike Rylko Community Park just in time to co-host Buffalo Grove Days.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Aug. 29, on the first day of the village’s annual Labor Day weekend festival.

The venue will be the new home to the festival, offering bingo and Puzzle Palooza under the pavilion and the main stage performers in the new amphitheater.

It also will host several park district events throughout the year.

“Our staff at the (park district’s) community arts center is already discussing putting on shows out here,” including Shakespeare in the Park, said Joe Zimmermann, the park district’s director of recreation and facilities.

The district also will consider booking bands to perform at the venue, he added.

Construction of the $4.3 million facility began in November. Most of the funding came from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, including a $3 million grant from the Build Illinois Bond Fund, sponsored by the Illinois Black Caucus, and another $250,000 from the Build Illinois Bond Fund, sponsored by Illinois House Democrats.

The village of Buffalo Grove donated $600,000 toward the project.

At the center of the venue is a 4,480-square-foot amphitheater building with stage occupancy for 125 people. Space for spectators will comprise 24,670 square feet of tiered seating, with occupancy for 3,500 people.

Audience members should expect excellent sightlines, officials say.

“The lowest part is the stage itself. Everything else has been landscaped, so that people can bring their blankets, bring their lawn chairs, and no one will have an obstructed view for the most part,” said Laurie Hoffman, the park district’s planning and development manager.

The 2,600-square-foot pavilion also functions as a shelter and, with a 170-person capacity, will be available for rental.

In addition to the amphitheater and pavilion, other upgrades are underway in the vicinity. The Spray ‘n Play is being expanded — it is temporarily closed until the renovations are complete next year.

Also, a nearby playground is being replaced, with renovations possibly complete after the 2025 Buffalo Grove Days.

A trail system connects with the rest of Mike Rylko Community Park and the pedestrian bridge to Willow Stream Park. All the asphalt trails can accommodate food trucks.

“We’ll probably move our summer concert series to the amphitheater and have a food truck on the pathway, so it will be nice for the community,” Zimmermann said.

Buffalo Grove Days is a collaboration between the village and the park district and the Rotary Club of Buffalo Grove.

“This is a huge improvement for the park, and the possibilities are going to be endless,” Molly Gillespie, the village’s director of communications and community engagement.

Buffalo Grove Days this year will include a special promotion, she added.

“One thing that we are doing on Saturday as part of our brand roll out is we’re going to have a live screen printer,” Gillespie said.

People can bring a T-shirt or tote and get them branded with the village’s new “Smart. With Heart.” logo.