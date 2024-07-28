Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines

A 31-year-old Glen Ellyn man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Des Plaines, police said.

According to police, Nico K. Watkins was driving a 2001 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle north in the 900 block of Elmhurst Road at a high rate of speed when it collided with a car that was pulling out of a shopping center at about 2 a.m.

The driver of the 2018 Ford sedan ran from the scene after the crash, police said.

First responders from the Des Plaines Fire Department tried to revive Watkins, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The 900 block of south Elmhurst Road was closed between 2:10 a.m. and approximately 8 a.m. Saturday while police investigated. The crash remains under investigation and police said additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Des Planes Police Department at (847) 391-5400.