Out with the old: Demolition work signals progress for two Naperville projects

Demolition crews are taking down vacant shopping centers on Route 59 and Aurora Avenue to make way for a new restaurant and entertainment development in Naperville.

Demolition crews are making way for two new developments in Naperville.

On East Chicago Avenue, the former Butera grocery store has been torn down, clearing the way for Heinen’s, an Ohio-based grocer, to open its fifth location in Illinois. At the intersection of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue, crews are busy tearing down a vacant retail center to make way for a development, dubbed Block 59, that will feature several new restaurants.

Both projects are within two business districts created by the city to spur redevelopment of those areas. In the two districts, customers will be charged an additional 1% sales tax, which then is funneled back to the developers to finance infrastructure costs for the projects.

Block 59

The former Westridge Court and Heritage Square shopping centers along Route 59 between Aurora and Jefferson avenues are coming down to make way for the Block 59 development proposed by Brixmor Property Group.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The northeast corner of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue is being transformed from a shopping destination to an restaurant and entertainment center.

The retail centers will be replaced by a regional dining and entertainment center. Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli said committed tenants include Shake Shack, Stan’s Donuts, First Watch, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Cheesecake Factory, Yard House, Velvet Taco, FreshFin Poké, Crisp & Green and Piccolo Buco by Cooper’s Hawk.

“Preleasing has been going exceptionally well,” Wehrli said.

Wehrli said the project is evidence of the city’s draw and continued success in the hospitality industry. He noted Naperville is second, only to Chicago, in revenues generated by restaurants and bars, according to a May report released by retail experts, Melaniphy & Associates.

The Naperville City Council created a business district and approved a 1% sales tax for the Block 59 project at the Heritage Square Shopping Center. Courtesy of Brixmor Property Group

“This is an exciting new investment to keep us on top of that list,” Wehrli said of the Block 59 project.

The project covers about 17 acres at the northeast corner of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue. In addition to the new restaurants, the project includes an open common area that can be used for gathering or special events, said Bill Novak, Naperville’s director of transportation, engineering and development.

“The city is excited to see this area redeveloped,” Novak said.

Demolition work is expected to be completed later this year, Novak said, adding infrastructure work may begin this year. Brixmor anticipates restaurants opening in 2025, Wehrli said.

Heinen’s grocery

The 7.3-acre lot on the southeast corner of East Chicago Avenue and Olesen Drive is the site for the latest Heinen’s grocery store in the suburbs.

The Ohio-based, family-owned grocer is expected to go before the city council for final plan approval in August. The city’s planning and zoning commission is recommending approval.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Naperville City Council members in August are expected to approve final plans for a new Heinen’s grocery store at the site of the former Butera store on East Chicago Avenue.

Once the city council approves plans, Heinen’s anticipates starting construction. The new store is expected to open next summer, a Heinen’s official said following the June planning and zoning commission hearing.

Crews already have demolished the Eagle Crest Plaza, which was anchored by the Butera store. Heinen’s plans to build its new store on the west end of the property, keeping the tradition of having a grocer in that location.

“As long as I remember, there’s been a grocery store on that particular lot,” Wehrli said. “We are really excited about Heinen’s … it has a wonderful reputation.”

Wehrli, who described Heinen’s as a “high-end grocery store,” lauded the company’s commitment to Naperville and their plans to build a new store on the property.

Part of the plans include raising the property about 2 to 3 feet and building a new retention pond to help address chronic flooding at the location. Improvements to address drainage on the property are expected to cost about $2 million, which would be financed by the additional 1% sales tax.

Heinen’s has addressed various homeowner concerns about the project by adjusting the location of a loading dock, removing a building sign, maintaining a 6-foot berm on the property and moving the building further south on the site.