Man charged in Round Lake Beach fatal shooting

Shorbonia Poole, Jr. Courtesy of Lake County Major Crime Task Force

A Round Lake Beach man has been charged in connection with the July 24 shooting death of Valeria Rodriguez.

Using a search warrant on Friday, Round Lake Beach detectives and Major Crime Task Force investigators linked Shorbonia Poole Jr., 19, of the 1400 block of Kildeer Drive, to a firearm that uses shells consistent with those found outside Rodriguez’s home.

The Lake County state’s attorney’s office approved a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, against Poole. Additional charges are expected, according to Task Force officials.

Poole Jr. remained in custody pending an initial court hearing Saturday morning. The Lake County state’s attorney’s office is filing a petition to detain Poole Jr. in custody pending trial, officials said.

At about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Round Lake Beach Police responded to a call of a person hurt at a residence on the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive in Round Lake Beach.

When police arrived they found a 15-year-old who had been shot. Initial investigation indicated a person outside near the home fired a gun, and a stray bullet entered the home and hit the person.

Apparently not the intended target of the shooting, investigators believed, Rodriguez was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, officials said.

The investigation into the homicide continues. Anyone with information is urged to call Round Lake Beach Police at (847) 546-2127.