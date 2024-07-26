Elgin Mall opens new location in East Dundee

The Elgin Mall of East Dundee opened Friday to customers at its new location.

After years on McLean Boulevard in Elgin, the mall relocated to a strip mall at 535 Dundee Ave. in East Dundee. The mall, which held a soft opening Friday, features more than 80 vendors offering a variety of items, including furniture, western wear, religious items, boots, jewelry and other products. The mall also includes a food court.

The mall will host a grand opening at its new location sometime in August. Mall hours are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.