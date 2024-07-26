advertisement
Elgin Mall opens new location in East Dundee

Posted July 26, 2024 4:17 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

The Elgin Mall of East Dundee opened Friday to customers at its new location.

After years on McLean Boulevard in Elgin, the mall relocated to a strip mall at 535 Dundee Ave. in East Dundee. The mall, which held a soft opening Friday, features more than 80 vendors offering a variety of items, including furniture, western wear, religious items, boots, jewelry and other products. The mall also includes a food court.

The mall will host a grand opening at its new location sometime in August. Mall hours are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

