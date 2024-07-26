Police: Man drove 123 mph during chase in DuPage County

Mitchell Simmons

Pretrial release was denied on Thursday for a man accused of fleeing Naperville police at speeds over 120 mph.

Mitchell Simmons, 31, of the 400 block of Watson Street in Aurora, is charged with the felonies aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and aggravated assault on an officer.

He is also charged with misdemeanor and petty offenses, including reckless driving, driving while his license is suspended and unauthorized use of handicapped parking.

Naperville police were near an extended-stay hotel around 12:48 a.m. Thursday, and saw a vehicle idling in a parking space designated for disabled people, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. The hotel is on the 1500 block of Bond Street.

The release said police said Simmons was in the driver’s seat, with his eyes closed and his pants pulled down.

He refused to give them his driver’s license and insurance when they asked, and when they told him to get out, he put the vehicle in reverse and hit a squad car.

Simmons drove onto Diehl Road, went over a raised median, got onto I-88 at Route 59 and drove east, at about 123 mph, to I-290. Hinsdale police deployed spike strips and disabled a tire; as he continued driving, Oak Brook police did the same, deflating another tire.

Simmons exited at 25th Street in Bellwood, turned onto a dead-end street and hit a chain-link fence.