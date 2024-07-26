Man faces child sex charges after amateur sting

Louis V. Pascale

A sex offender was arrested Thursday on new charges after two minors fooled him into thinking he was meeting up with a 15-year-old girl for sex in Aurora.

Louis V. Pascale was arrested at the Fox Valley Mall, according to DuPage County court records. He is charged with indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor, solicitation to meet a minor and grooming, according to court records.

Pascale, 37, lives in the 10900 block of Ursula Drive in Willow Springs.

On Friday, DuPage County Judge Leah Bendik ordered he be detained pretrial. His next court date is Aug. 19.

According to a prosecutor’s petition for detention, on July 18, Pascale contacted “Bella” on the dating app Plenty of Fish. Her profile indicated she was 19, according to the petition.

Bella was really two minor males using the image of a 15-year-old girl with her permission, according to the petition.

The fake Bella told Pascale several times in text messages that she was 15, according to the petition.

He told Bella that he was on probation and that his ex-girlfriend left him because of it. In texts, he said Bella would have to keep their relationship secret until she turned 18, according to the petition.

According to the petition, the minors met Pascale at the mall and called the police.

The petition states Pascale told Aurora police he planned to meet Bella for sex and identified photos he had sent to Bella.

Pascale has been on probation since March for indecent solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a minor in Livingston County. In that case, undercover police officers conducted the investigation, according to the petition.