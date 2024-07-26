Lombard murder victim identified

The DuPage County coroner has released the name of a man shot to death earlier this week in unincorporated Lombard.

The victim is Alaa Ghnimat, age 38.

The DuPage County sheriff’s office reported that a man was found shot to death in a car in the driveway of a house at 16th Street and Meyers Road.

It has not released any other information. The public information officer and the sheriff have not returned phone calls and emails.

An unidentified person who said he was Ghnimat’s son told television reporters that he was inside the house, heard gunshots, went outside to investigate and found his father.

Another person said Ghnimat was Palestinian and had immigrated to the United States about 20 years ago.