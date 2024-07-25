advertisement
Crime

Round Lake Beach teen struck and killed by stray bullet fired from outside her home

Posted July 25, 2024 10:06 am
Daily Herald report

A 15-year-old Round Lake Beach girl was struck and killed Wednesday by a stray bullet fired from outside her home, authorities said.

Round Lake Beach police called about 9:10 p.m. to a home on the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive on a report of an injured person found the girl inside with a gunshot wound, according to Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Preliminary information showed a person fired a gun outside, nearby the home, Covelli said, and a stray bullet entered the home and struck the girl. Covelli said the bullet entered the home through a window. The girl was at a dining table when struck, he added.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital. It does not appear the girl was the intended target of the shooting, Covelli said.

Covelli said even if unintentional, the shooting is considered a homicide.

Due to the circumstances, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was asked to assist, Covelli said.

An autopsy is being scheduled. Anyone with information is asked to call Round Lake Beach police at (847) 546-2127.

  A girl was killed after shots were fired into a home, left, in the 1500 block of North Cherokee in Round Lake Beach. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  A girl was killed after shots were fired into a home in the 1500 block of North Cherokee in Round Lake Beach. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  A remnant of police tape dangles from a nearby bush not far from where a girl was killed after shots were fired into a home in the 1500 block of North Cherokee in Round Lake Beach. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
