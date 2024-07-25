Pair arrested after police chase stolen pickup truck in Lake County

William J. Neely, 26 Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff’s Office

A man driving a stolen pickup truck and trailer was taken into custody Wednesday night after striking a Lake County sheriff’s squad car and leading deputies on a chase, police said Thursday.

A passenger wanted on several warrants was arrested, too.

William J. Neely, 26, who has no permanent address, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor reckless driving, authorities said.

The encounter began about 10 p.m. when deputies spotted the Chevrolet Avalanche at a gas station on the 13900 block of West Yorkhouse Road near Waukegan. The driver had fled from deputies the night before, according to a news release.

This time, Neely drove away when deputies approached the Avalanche, striking a squad car in the process, police said. Another deputy in the area unsuccessfully tried to stop Neely, too, police said.

Police chased and eventually stopped Neely by using a spiked device to deflate the tires on the Avalanche. It crashed into a ditch in the Lindenhurst area.

Passenger Kristen M. Brennan, 34, of Antioch, was arrested, too. She was wanted on warrants by McHenry County authorities and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Both were in custody Thursday at the Lake County jail.

Kristen M. Brennan, 34, of Antioch Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff’s Office