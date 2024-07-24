‘It left them scrambling’: Abrupt closing of Libertyville Montessori surprises staff, parents

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Libertyville Montessori School west of Butterfield Road in Mundelein, founded 60 years ago, abruptly closed last Friday.

Two years after being proposed, construction of a new apartment community in Mundelein will mark the end of Libertyville Montessori School.

Although known as a possibility during that time, the abrupt closing last Friday of the school founded 60 years ago surprised staff and parents.

“I'm so shocked it happened so quick and I didn’t expect it,” said Lynn Hauser, school director and one of four teachers. “I feel responsible even though I didn’t have a clue.”

Work is getting underway for Springs at Mundelein, a “garden style” community of 147 apartment homes on the west side of Butterfield Road south of Huntington Drive.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com The property south of Huntington Drive and west of Butterfield Road in Mundelein is being developed with 147 apartment homes.

The 10.4-acre site includes the red Montessori school building and associated structures set back in the trees from Butterfield Road.

The Springs at Mundelein apartment complex is planned for Butterfield Road, south of Huntington Drive. Courtesy of village of Mundelein

The project by Wisconsin-based Continental Properties Company Inc., will include a resort-style pool, contemporary clubhouse, outdoor grill areas, 24-hour fitness center and leash-free dog park and pet spa. Preleasing is planned for next spring with summer 2025 move ins.

Like the original proposal by a different developer, the current plan calls for the Montessori building to be demolished.

An architectural rendering of a proposed Springs at Mundelein apartment building. Courtesy of village of Mundelein

Village officials in August 2022 agreed to consolidate three parcels, rezone the property to allow for multifamily buildings and approve a development agreement with Northbrook-based MZ Capital Acquisitions LLC for 147 units in seven buildings.

But MZ Capital put the project on hold due to “economic changes in the market,” according to village documents.

Late last year, Continental approached the village about rights to build the project. Time frames for property acquisition were extended and in June, changes to the development agreement allowing Continental to proceed with construction under a revised plan were approved.

Springs Apartments is owned and operated by Continental, which has developed more than 129 apartment communities in 19 states encompassing more than 34,000 apartment homes.

In Mundelein, the number of buildings and units is the same as envisioned by MZ Capital but the architecture was modified to align with Continental’s brand. A small building for services like car vacuuming and garage spaces were added.

Though they knew it could happen one day, teachers were surprised by the abrupt permanent closing last Friday, two days after being notified by the former school owner.

This was to have been the last week of the most recent summer camp session for about 20 kids, Hauser said.

“I feel bad for the families. It left them scrambling,” she said.

Teachers are expected to be hired in new jobs and parents referred to other locations, according to Hauser.

The reason for the quick action is unclear. Village officials said it was their understanding the school owner wanted to wait to notify employees the sale was imminent in case the deal fell through. The contact on a notification tacked to the door of the school could not be reached for comment.

Continental didn’t own the property before the Montessori school’s closing, according to company spokesperson Gazelle deWerff. The land sale was completed July 16 and the previous owner handled communication before the school closed, she said.

According to the company, Springs Apartments will feature townhouse-style designs with private entrances. The Mundelein project will have a blend of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The school is expected to be demolished in three to five weeks.