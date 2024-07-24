Man charged in street racing crash in Aurora

Alexander Tuohy

Aurora and North Aurora police are warning people about the consequences of street racing after a bystander was seriously injured in a crash.

The crash happened around 1:14 a.m. July 13 in the 2300 block of Sequoia Drive in Aurora, according to a news release. Sequoia Drive goes through a light industrial business park.

A 25-year-old man was video recording a race between a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette and an unknown vehicle when the Corvette lost control and hit him and another person.

The man suffered spinal fractures and other injuries, according to police. The second victim suffered minor injuries, according to a news release posted on Facebook.

The Corvette’s driver, Alexander Tuohy, was charged with aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm, reckless driving, street racing, driving too fast for conditions, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, squealing or screeching tires and improper lane use.

According to Kane County court records, he has been released from jail and ordered to wear a GPS monitor. Police say he may face additional charges after they receive the results of medical tests performed on him.

Touhy, 20, lives in North Aurora. His next court date is Aug. 16.

“Contrary to what is often depicted in popular movies, street racing is not a harmless thrill. It is a dangerous and illegal activity that poses serious risks to participants, bystanders, and the community,” Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in the news release. “The recent incident on Sequoia Drive serves as a stark reminder of these dangers.”

“We urge all area drivers, especially young individuals, to recognize the potential dangers of street racing,” North Aurora Police Chief Joseph DeLeo said. “The Aurora and North Aurora Police Departments are committed to educating the public and enforcing laws to deter such activities. By working together, we can make our streets safer for everyone.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330.