St. Charles approves plans for development near former Charlestowne Mall

St. Charles City Council members have approved preliminary plans for Fox Haven Square, a commercial development near the former Charlestowne Mall site on the city’s east side.

Bartlett-based developer Greco Investment Management, LLC is looking to construct four buildings around a central plaza that would house a mix of restaurants, stores and an indoor pickleball complex on a vacant 7.5-acre parcel at the corner of Kirk Road and Route 64. The site is between the Jewel-Osco and Old Second National Bank.

The city council approved the plans without discussion during its Monday night meeting as part of the consent agenda.

Plans call for three buildings on the east side of the lot to be a mix of restaurants and commercial space, each between 1,400 square feet and 2,600 square feet, surrounding an outdoor dining area, community plaza and valet drop-off area. The fourth building would be a 20,000-square-foot, two-story indoor pickleball facility and restaurant on the southwest side of the lot.

Developers want to construct Fox Haven Square, a proposed restaurant, retail and entertainment development near Charlestowne Mall on the east side of St. Charles. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

A 434-space parking lot would be constructed on the west side of the lot along Kirk Road, which would be shared with the surrounding businesses. Sidewalks also would be built along Kirk.

The development would be accessed from existing driveways off Route 64 from the south and Kirk Road from the west. An existing north-south access drive from Route 64 to Jewel-Osco would remain. Meanwhile, a new east-west access drive connecting Kirk to the Charlestowne Mall site would be constructed.

Discussions over the development began at a June 4 plan commission meeting during a public hearing where petitioners presented the plans on behalf of Greco Investment Management, LLC. After more than an hour of discussion, plan commission members unanimously recommended approval of the development.

Planning and development committee members also unanimously recommended approval of the development at their June 10 meeting.

Greco also owns the Pheasant Run industrial park, Royal Fox Country Club and several other industrial, retail and office buildings in the Fox Valley area, and the Greco team is working to acquire the Jewel-Osco building adjacent to the development.

Developers hope to have the first businesses operating in Fox Haven Square by September 2025, which may include notable Chicago-based restaurants Parlor Pizza Bar and Hampton Social as well as a Mexican restaurant and a Burger Local.