The Moorings proposes 70 new senior independent-living apartments in Arlington Heights

Looking to meet increasing demand, The Moorings has proposed construction of a 5-story, 70-unit independent-living apartment building on its campus in Arlington Heights.

The new construction would add to the senior living community’s roster of residential living spaces for adults age 62 and older, and be the first major expansion on the 41-acre campus at 811 E. Central Road since 2016.

That’s when a 73-unit assisted-living building and 20-unit memory-care facility were built.

The senior living community, which also has a 96-bed nursing center, was developed beginning in 1985.

But much of the sprawling campus is home to independent living residences — 264 apartments and villas — and reflects a segment of the population that continues to grow.

“ (We’re) meeting the needs of what the market is demanding now,” said Lisa Vandermark, executive director of The Moorings.

The 41-acre campus of The Moorings on Central Road in Arlington Heights includes a mix of independent and assisted living apartments, as well as skilled nursing care, for adults 62 and older. Courtesy of The Moorings

The expansion plans call for a mix of one- and two-bedroom-plus-den units ranging in size from 1,050 to 1,750 square feet. Each apartment would have a kitchen, balcony and underground garage parking space.

The proposal also suggests upgrades to the existing independent living apartment building, including a refreshed dining room, common and activity spaces, and an entryway that will unify the old and new buildings. Residents of both buildings will be able to utilize the common services and amenities, such as the dining area and a minimart where premade salads and sandwiches are available for pickup.

A small community space — perhaps for art classes — is proposed for the new building.

“The expansion building is going to be part of the existing independent living building,” Vandermark said. “We don’t want two separate. It’s part of the community. We want to make sure the whole thing is integrated.”

The construction site is to be on a portion of an existing parking lot. The expansion plans won’t touch the Wheeler-Magnus Round Barn — circa 1910 — a relic from the property’s legacy as a working farm.

“We wanted to preserve the round barn,” Vandermark said. “It’s a landmark for us.”

The village’s design commission approved the proposed architectural design of the new building July 9. Meeting dates for zoning and land use review by the plan commission and village board haven’t been set.

Officials from Presbyterian Homes, which has managed The Moorings since 2000, said they hope to begin construction in the spring and summer of 2026, with first move-ins by the summer and fall of 2027.