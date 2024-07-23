Train traffic resumes after gas main break in Geneva
Train traffic has resumed through Geneva, after it was stopped Tuesday morning due to a gas leak near the Route 31 underpass.
Construction crews hit a gas main around 9:30 a.m.
Businesses south of the tracks were evacuated as a precaution.
City officials say Metra commuters should check the Metra website for the latest on the schedule.
Nicor has stopped the leak, and is making permanent repairs, according to an announcement at 12:30 p.m. from the city.
The underpass has been closed for several months as the rail company is adding a third set of tracks.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.