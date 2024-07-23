Train traffic resumes after gas main break in Geneva

Train traffic has resumed through Geneva, after it was stopped Tuesday morning due to a gas leak near the Route 31 underpass.

Construction crews hit a gas main around 9:30 a.m.

Businesses south of the tracks were evacuated as a precaution.

City officials say Metra commuters should check the Metra website for the latest on the schedule.

Nicor has stopped the leak, and is making permanent repairs, according to an announcement at 12:30 p.m. from the city.

The underpass has been closed for several months as the rail company is adding a third set of tracks.