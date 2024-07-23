Further examination needed to confirm Buffalo Grove fire victim’s ID

Buffalo Grove firefighters battled a blaze that broke out Monday in the garage of a home on Woodhollow Lane. One person, believed to be a resident of the home, was killed, officials said. Courtesy of John “Jay” Kleeman

More scientific testing is needed to confirm the identify of the person killed in a Buffalo Grove house fire Monday, but authorities believe the deceased is a 39-year-old resident of the home.

The man was found dead Monday morning by Buffalo Grove firefighters battling the blaze on the 600 block of Woodhollow Lane.

“Autopsy results indicate that the victim’s death is consistent with thermal injuries and inhalation of products of combustion,” Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said in a news release Tuesday.

Buffalo Grove officials said firefighters and police officers responded at about 10:22 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at the residence. Firefighters arrived within five minutes and found heavy flames coming from the attached garage and spreading into the house, officials said.

The man was found in the garage and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Buffalo Grove fire and police departments and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire.