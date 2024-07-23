advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Further examination needed to confirm Buffalo Grove fire victim’s ID

Posted July 23, 2024 1:35 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

More scientific testing is needed to confirm the identify of the person killed in a Buffalo Grove house fire Monday, but authorities believe the deceased is a 39-year-old resident of the home.

The man was found dead Monday morning by Buffalo Grove firefighters battling the blaze on the 600 block of Woodhollow Lane.

“Autopsy results indicate that the victim’s death is consistent with thermal injuries and inhalation of products of combustion,” Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said in a news release Tuesday.

Buffalo Grove officials said firefighters and police officers responded at about 10:22 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at the residence. Firefighters arrived within five minutes and found heavy flames coming from the attached garage and spreading into the house, officials said.

The man was found in the garage and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Buffalo Grove fire and police departments and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Buffalo Grove Communities Fire News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company