Fire damages Village Inn restaurant in Palatine

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com. May 2024 A fire caused moderate damage Monday to the former Bakers Square restaurant, now known as Village Inn, at 270 E. Northwest Highway in Palatine.

Fire broke out Monday afternoon at the Village Inn restaurant in Palatine, leaving behind moderate damage but no injuries, officials said.

According to the Palatine Fire Department, firefighters responded at 2:51 p.m. to a report of smoke in the building at 270 E. Northwest Highway in Palatine. They arrived about three minutes later and located fire in an outside wall and the area above the ceiling.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters with the assistance of the building’s sprinkler system and declared under control at 3:25 p.m., officials said.

Flames were contained to the northeast corner of the business, with minor to moderate smoke damage to the rest of the building, according to the fire department. Damage estimates were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Palatine Fire Department.

Calls to the restaurant Tuesday morning went unanswered.

The fire was fought by 30 firefighters, including from the Rolling Meadows and Arlington Heights fire departments. Palatine police officers assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control.