Man shot to death near Lombard; victim found in parked car

A man was shot to death Monday night near Lombard, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

The murder happened around 9:30 p.m. near 16th Street and Meyers Road, according to a news release. Deputies found the adult male victim inside a car parked on a driveway.

The news release did not give the name or age of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective line at (630) 407-2343.