President of Hoffman Estates company dies from injuries suffered in accident that also killed CEO

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 Vistex, an international software company headquartered at 2300 Barrington Road in Hoffman Estates, has lost a second corporate leader who was injured in a fall during a 25th anniversary celebration for the firm in India.

The president of Hoffman Estates-based international software firm Vistex died Friday from complications of injuries suffered in a Jan. 18 fall in India that also killed the company’s founder and CEO.

The death of Raju Datla, 54, of Barrington had secondary causes from carotid stenosis, or narrowing of a carotid artery, as well as a prior stroke, a records review by the Cook County medical examiner’s office determined Saturday.

Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah, 56, died and Datla was critically injured when they fell 15 feet from an elevated stage during an event celebrating Vistex’s 25th anniversary. The fall occurred after a support broke under the stage, according to news sources in India that included the Times of India.

The event took place at Ramoji Film City near the city of Hyderabad, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod said he and his wife had known Shah well through his fundraising for Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. He expressed his condolences Monday for the loss of Datla as well.

“It was a very sad situation all around,” McLeod said.

Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Tricia O’Brien said Vistex has been a member of the organization since 2016, providing support financially and through the loan of office space.

“It’s absolutely devastating to hear this,” she said of Datla’s death.

Vistex’s website features an in memoriam for Shah and a biography for Datla as an active leader of the firm he joined 24 year ago.

“As Vistex expands the breadth and depth of its portfolio, Raju continues to provide leadership and sagacity to help businesses achieve the full potential of their go-to-market programs,” the site states.

The company named Amos Biegun as its new CEO following Shah’s death.

Representatives of Vistex did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The firm, which creates revenue management software, has grown to 20 locations around the world and has more than 2,000 associates, according to its website. Its headquarters building in Hoffman Estates displays flags from across the globe.

