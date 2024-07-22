Police: No charges in fatal shooting at Arlington Heights apartment

A man who fatally shot a Chicago man in an Arlington Heights apartment Sunday won’t face charges, police said Monday.

Arlington Heights police said the deceased — identified Monday as 33-year-old Jimmie Jackson Franklin of Chicago — unlawfully entered the Arbor Lakes Apartments residence near Bloomington Avenue and Lake-Cook Road, where a woman who obtained an order of protection against him lives.

Franklin went into the woman’s apartment at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday and immediately attacked a male guest, “quickly gaining a position of physical dominance,” according to a police department news release.

The guest retrieved a handgun and fired one shot, striking Franklin’s upper body, said police, adding that the gun owner has a valid Illinois concealed carry license.

An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Monday confirmed Franklin died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The resident called 911 to report the shooting, and the man police initially described as the “self-admitted shooter” surrendered to responding officers, authorities said.

Both the shooter and resident later were taken to the Arlington Heights police station for questioning, while forensic technicians processed evidence at the scene.

Police said Monday they were able to corroborate physical evidence, forensically extracted data and witness statements, and upon review with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, decided not to seek criminal charges.

Detectives had said earlier Sunday they were focusing on a past relationship between the resident and Franklin as a possible contributing factor in the shooting.