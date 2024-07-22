advertisement
Nation and World Politics

Gov. Pritzker backs Kamala Harris for president

Posted July 22, 2024 10:22 am
Russell Lissau
 

You can stop wondering if Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker would see President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign as an opportunity to launch his own bid for the Oval Office — he’s heartily endorsed Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

But now the question is, will Harris consider Pritzker to be her running mate?

Pritzker announced he’s supporting Harris in a long statement posted to social media.

“Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans,” Pritzker wrote. “She represents our Party’s best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that.”

Pritzker is an outspoken critic of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and talk of the two-term governor stepping in for Biden swirled around the state and even the nation after Biden’s widely planned debate performance last month.

But on Monday, Pritzker said it’s important for the U.S. to “finally elect a woman to the highest office in the land.”

“It’s past time we shatter that highest and hardest of glass ceilings,” he wrote.

Pritzker made no mention of the vice presidential nomination. He’s among several names, including fellow governors Gavin Newsom of California, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, being talked about as potential running mates.

Democrats will choose presidential and vice presidential candidates at their national convention in Chicago next month.

Harris also has the support of the Democratic Party of Illinois and the state’s entire Democratic congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg was the last to get behind her, issuing his endorsement Monday morning.

“As we figure out the path forward to ensure an equitable nomination process, I look forward to doing my part to ensure she becomes the first female, first Asian American, and first South Asian President of the United States,” Krishnamoorthi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

