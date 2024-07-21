Suburban Democrats praise Biden in wake of decision to end reelection bid

President Joe Biden greets Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, Rep. Mike Quigley, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and then-Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at O’Hare International Airport in 2021. AP

Suburban Democrats said Sunday they are grateful to President Joe Biden for his accomplishments in office, and are gearing up to campaign for the party’s nominee to face former President Donald Trump in November.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi praised the president’s accomplishments and the dedication to his country, which he said is demonstrated by his decision to withdraw from the race Sunday.

“President Biden’s policy achievements have already established his place as one of the most consequential presidents in American history,” the Schaumburg Democrat said in a statement “Through his decision today, Joe Biden has demonstrated the true and selfless nature of a life committed to putting the country, and his fellow Americans, first.”

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, on of several Democrats in Congress to call for Biden’s withdrawal in recent weekend, issued a statement thanking the president for his decision.

Biden pulled out in the wake of a call from a number of Democrats to drop out of the race. One of those was U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider.

“Thank you, President Joe Biden,” Schneider said in a statement that highlighted Biden’s accomplishments while in office.

“Joe Biden has selflessly served our nation with courage, heart and honor,” Schneider said. “As President, he guided our nation through and out of an unprecedented global pandemic. He passed transformative legislation that has led to our economy becoming the strongest in the world.”

Biden’s announcement leaves the Democrats without a presidential candidate, likely until next month’s party convention in Chicago. However, Biden publicly endorsed his vice president, and Lauren Beth Gash, chair of the Lake County Democrats, quickly got behind her.

“Kamala Harris is incredibly qualified and she will be ready to be president on day one, having served as vice president for the previous four years,” said Gash, a member of the Democratic National Convention Rules Committee.

Schneider also threw his support behind Harris.

“Now, we must come together, build on the legacy of the Biden administration and show voters that Democrats up and down the ballot are improving the lives of all Americans,” he said. “I’m confident that, with Vice President Kamala Harris at the helm of the Democratic ticket, we can do exactly that. We will defeat Donald Trump.”

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, wrote on X (the former Twitter), “Thank you Mr. President for the incredible work you and (Vice President) Harris have achieved on behalf of the American people.”

Reaction from the Republican camp included a blistering statement from Illinois GOP Chair Kathy Salvi.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of lies from the Biden White House and Democrats shaming anyone who questioned the fitness of President Biden,” she wrote.