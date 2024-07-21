Aqua Illinois issues boil order for Hawthorn Woods customers

Aqua Illinois is recommending that customers in Hawthorn Woods boil their water before use, following a water main break near its water tower. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

Aqua Illinois water customers in Hawthorn Woods are being urged to boil their water before drinking, or use bottled water instead, in the wake of a broken water main.

The company said Sunday it had successfully repaired the break on a transmission main leading to the local water tower, which had impacted the water recharging system.

The boil advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure, the company said in a statement Sunday morning.

In addition to drinking, the company recommends using boiled or bottled water for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Water should be boiled for five minutes and then cooled before use, the company states.

Company officials said they will notify customers as soon as it is no longer necessary to boil water.

The service disruption comes just more than a year after Aqua Illinois customers in Hawthorn Woods and surrounding neighborhoods were left without drinkable for more than a week in early July 2023 as a result of as system failure.

It also comes as Aqua Illinois, which has about 273,000 customers statewide, is seeking a $19.2 million increase. That would bring with it $29.91 in monthly bill increases, according to the Citizens Utility Board, a consumer advocacy group.