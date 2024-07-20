Hawthorn Woods residents asked to conserve water while recharging issue investigated

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2023 Aqua Illinois customers in Hawthorn Woods on Saturday were asked to conserve water while crews investigated why the system wasn’t recharging in the normal way. The company’s reservoir for the region is on the northwest corner of Midlothian and Old McHenry roads in Hawthorn Woods.

Hawthorn Woods residents were advised to conserve water, including avoiding outdoor irrigation, while Aqua Illinois crews investigated an issue affecting the system’s regular recharging process on Saturday.

The water provider confirmed water service had not been disrupted, and that it was doing everything it could to prevent such a situation.

That included hauling in additional water supply to the area’s treatment plant as a precaution, company spokesman Patrick Wenger said.

“We want to thank the Hawthorn Woods community for their patience and understanding while we work to resolve this issue,” he added.

Wenger confirmed the ongoing issue was confined to Hawthorn Woods.

A notice residents received Saturday included a phone number — (877) 987-2782 — that could be called for further questions.