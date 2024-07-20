advertisement
News

Hawthorn Woods residents asked to conserve water while recharging issue investigated

Posted July 20, 2024 4:09 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Hawthorn Woods residents were advised to conserve water, including avoiding outdoor irrigation, while Aqua Illinois crews investigated an issue affecting the system’s regular recharging process on Saturday.

The water provider confirmed water service had not been disrupted, and that it was doing everything it could to prevent such a situation.

That included hauling in additional water supply to the area’s treatment plant as a precaution, company spokesman Patrick Wenger said.

“We want to thank the Hawthorn Woods community for their patience and understanding while we work to resolve this issue,” he added.

Wenger confirmed the ongoing issue was confined to Hawthorn Woods.

A notice residents received Saturday included a phone number — (877) 987-2782 — that could be called for further questions.

