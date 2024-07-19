West Dundee River Challenge kicks off bike race series; Tour of Lake Ellyn is up next

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Cyclists in the men’s novice race leave the start/finish on Friday during the West Dundee River Challenge, which kicked off the Chicago Grit 10-day bike race series.

The West Dundee River Challenge returned for its eighth year on Friday by kicking off the first day of the Chicago Grit, a 10-day bike race series that heads next to Glen Ellyn.

The grueling 0.9-mile closed circuit course had a bit of everything, including speedy descents, tight corners and a tough uphill grind toward the start/finish line on Washington Street, conveniently named the “leg breaker” by race organizers because of the steep incline.

“All of our courses are very unique,” said Marc “Marco” Colbert, race director and co-founder of Chicago Grit.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The women’s Cat 4 race heads up Washington Street on Friday during the West Dundee River Challenge.

For spectators, the Glen Ellyn course stands out because of its beautiful venue. Cyclists will race Saturday around Lake Ellyn, the hilltop, Tudor-style Glenbard West High School and a festival-like scene. The Lake Ellyn Boathouse deck will be the spot for live music.

“It's a nice atmosphere, but I think what really draws them back is, especially if you haven't seen a professional race up close, it's quite something to watch,” said Jim Burket, promoter of the Ray Whalen Builders Tour of Lake Ellyn.

The second leg of the Chicago Grit launches a three-day series within a series: the DuPage Triple Crown, with a red winner’s jersey on the line.

“This is the largest professional road series in the country these 10 days … it's definitely sort of a place where guys come and cut their teeth,” Burket said of the elite cyclists.

Burket once again is supporting the Glen House Food Pantry as the tour’s charitable partner and will donate event proceeds to the nonprofit. The pantry now operates out of a newly renovated Craftsman-style house welcoming people who live, work or attend school in DuPage County.

“The number of people that they've been helping over the past year since they moved in, it's increased by quite a bit,” Burket said.

Colbert expects at least 400 participants from more than 15 countries to compete in the Chicago Grit 10-day bike race.

A criterium, or crit, is a bike race consisting of several laps around a closed circuit.

During the West Dundee criterium, there was a community festival with inflatables, shopping, food, drinks, and music.

— Daily Herald staff writer Katlyn Smith contributed to this report.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Contestants, including Ryan Richert of West Dundee (in blue), battle an uphill climb on Friday in West Dundee during the first day of the Chicago Grit 10-day bike race series.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Contestants head up the “leg breaker” portion of the course on Friday during the West Dundee River Challenge.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com James Fearon of Chicago competes in the men’s novice race on Friday during the West Dundee River Challenge.