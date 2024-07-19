Biden or not, Illinois GOP delegation confident of Trump win

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, seen speaking with the press on Thursday, is confident in a Trump victory in November.

MILWAUKEE — The Illinois Republican delegation is confident of a Trump victory in November, whether Joe Biden is his opponent or not.

Throughout the week, Republicans who gathered in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention were focused on Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance.

But lurking in the background was news of President Biden’s latest bout with COVID and talk of him pulling out of the race.

“We would like to see Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, because we think that is a slam dunk win for us,” Palatine Township Republican Committeeman Aaron Del Mar said. “And I think the Democrats see that, too, so that’s why they’re furiously moving around, trying to find a new candidate that can at least be on a competitive level with our candidate.”

Continuing with the basketball metaphor, he said, “It’s going to be a half-court shot, so good luck to them.”

“The dump Biden movement continues to get stronger every single day,” U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood said.

“They’re going to do what they’re going to do,” he said. “President Trump has been focused and disciplined, and his team has. That’s what we need to do when we leave this convention. If we stay focused, we’re going to win in this election.”

As for the possibility of Gov. J.B. Pritzker being considered, LaHood was dismissive of the prospect, saying, “If Governor Pritzker didn’t have a billion dollars, he wouldn’t be in office right now.”

“Elections are about the future, not the past,” LaHood added. “People want a strong, energetic, optimistic leader that can lead this country. Joe Biden can’t do that.”

State Rep. and Assistant House Minority Leader John Cabello said he still believes Biden will remain on the ticket. He added that he does not think Trump cares who the next Democratic nominee is, if it isn’t Biden.

“I think you see right now that the country is ready for the change back to President Trump. I think he wins in a landslide no matter who it is,” Cabello said.