advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Would-be Chicago bomber resentenced to 27 years after original term deemed too lenient

Posted July 19, 2024 2:44 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A Hillside man was resentenced to 27 years in federal prison Friday after authorities said he attempted to detonate a 1,000-pound bomb outside a Chicago bar in 2012.

Adel Daoud was originally sentenced to 16 years in prison for the scheme in 2019, but prosecutors felt the sentence was too lenient and appealed. A federal appeals court agreed and ordered the resentencing.

According to court records, Daoud researched several locations to detonated the bomb, including a suburban mall, before settling on the unnamed bar.

On Sept. 14, 2012, Daoud attempted to detonate what he thought was a bomb inside a car parked near the bar. However, the bomb was actually constructed by the FBI, who were investigating Daoud in an “undercover capacity” after Daoud had expressed an interest in assisting terrorist groups and advocated for violent “jihad.”

The attempted bombing was one of three cases resolved against Daoud Friday. One case was Daoud’s attempt to have his cellmate orchestrate the murder of the FBI agent who had worked undercover to investigate Daoud.

The other case stemmed from an attack perpetrated by Daoud on another inmate who Daoud felt had drawn an insulting picture of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad. The inmate suffered bite marks on his arm and head lacerations from the attack, court records show.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Cook County Counties Crime News Terrorism
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company