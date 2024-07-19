Arrest made in threat to assassinate GOP state lawmaker, senior fair postponed as a result

A DeKalb County man faces charges after threatening Republican state Rep. Jeff Keicher that he might assassinate him for holding an event at a public school.

Forrest R. Brandon, 58, of the 600 block of North 9th Street, DeKalb, was arrested Friday on charges of threatening a public official.

Police reported he left a phone message at Keicher’s office Monday night, saying he wanted to know what was “going on with you hosting a partisan event at a public high school.”

Rep. Jeff Keicher speaks on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives. IL House Staff.

“Maybe I might assassinate you. I may. Not saying I will. Just saying I may,” a DeKalb County court document states. He also added an expletive about Republicans.

“It was definitely something that you don’t expect to receive and listen to,” said Keicher of Sycamore. “When you hear the tone in the voice, and two days after former President Donald Trump was shot, it is a little chilling.”

The event in question was a popular, long-standing Senior Health Fare offering information about state services as well as medical and dental care and veterans’ needs. Keicher and other organizers canceled the fair, which had been set for Thursday at DeKalb High School, but will reschedule it.

“It’s my sincerest hope that in hearing about this incident, we are able to dial down the rhetoric in the current political season,” he said.

He added that he was “very impressed and thankful for the response of the Illinois State Police and the city of DeKalb Police Department.”

According to court records, Brandon, who identified himself as an U.S. Air Force veteran, told police he never intended to carry out the threat and was “angry” and “confused” at the time.

As of Friday, Brandon was in DeKalb County Jail and could not be reached for comment. A bond hearing is set for Saturday, officials said.