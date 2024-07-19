Thousands of O’Hare travelers hit by outage, some Metra UP trains slowed

A global technology outage led to delays and cancellations at Midway Airport on Friday. Pat Nabond/Sun-Times

A technology meltdown impacting millions worldwide also disrupted Chicago area aviation and transit Friday.

As of 3 p.m., aircraft was taking off and landing but 243 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport and delays averaged 34 minutes.

At Midway, delays averaged 15 minutes with 12 canceled fights.

“If you are flying today, please check your flight status with your air carrier before heading to the airport,” the Chicago Department of Aviation officials said in a statement. “The CDA appreciates your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this situation.”

The malfunction hit Microsoft 365 apps and services and is not believed to involve a cyberattack, The Associated Press reported.

“Cancellations rates this high are always deeply problematic, but they are made worse by occurring in the midst of one of the busiest travel times of the year,” DePaul University aviation expert Professor Joseph Schwieterman said.

“The length of the outage prevents airlines from simply pushing back there schedules of few hours, which will create ripple effects that last for several days.”

Problems could last through Friday, a United Airlines spokesman said.

“A third-party software outage impacted computer systems worldwide, including at United,” spokesman Patrick Mullane said. “We are resuming some flights but expect schedule disruptions to continue throughout Friday.

“We have issued a waiver to make it easier for customers to change their travel plans via United.com or the United app.”

Meanwhile, many riders on Metra’s Union Pacific lines had a tough morning commute with delays related to the outage.

“The UP Northwest line is experiencing the most impacts,” spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said.

One UP Northwest passenger taking the train into Chicago reported a 45 minute lag.

“The crisis validates concerns that the backup systems supposedly put into place aren't yet truly comprehensive,” said Schwieterman, director of the Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development.

“Right now, millions of flyers are incessantly checking the status of their flight out of fear their vacations will need to be changed or canceled. Expect the finger-pointing to start soon, considering how this is affecting both airlines and travelers.”

The CDA told travelers it was “closely monitoring the ongoing commercial software issue that is impacting air travel operations nationwide and affecting many other industries as well. CDA officials are working diligently with federal and airline partners at both O'Hare and Midway International Airports to restore operations as swiftly as possible.

Volaris employees resorted to writing information down Friday morning at Midway Airport. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Travelers walk past blank information screens at Midway Airport in Chicago on Friday. Pat Nabond/Sun-Times

Travelers lined up at O’Hare International Airport on Friday morning as a global technology outage disrupted flights. Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times