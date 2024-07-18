Authorities: Man stabbed his girlfriend to death

Anthony Jiminez

A Villa Park man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend by stabbing her a dozen times, according to court records.

Anthony Jiminez, 26, of the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue, was arrested Wednesday night at his apartment.

He is accused of killing Jessica Reyes, DuPage County court records show.

Police responded to the apartment around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a petition for detention filed by prosecutors.

Authorities say they believe Jiminez made the 911 call. They said he told the dispatchers, “I stabbed my girlfriend in the neck,” and “She can’t breathe. Please hurry,” according to the petition.

The petition states Jiminez told police the two were arguing in his bedroom when he accused her of being unfaithful. She left but returned to retrieve some belongings from the bedroom.

According to the petition, Jiminez told police that he locked the bedroom door behind them to prevent her from leaving.

Reyes told Jiminez that they should take a break in the relationship, according to the petition. As she entered a closet to get some items, he stabbed her with a switchblade knife, the petition states.

Another man in the apartment was able to get into the bedroom and dragged Jiminez out, according to the petition.

Reyes died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

A pretrial detention hearing for Jiminez will resume Friday morning.