advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Authorities: Man stabbed his girlfriend to death

Posted July 18, 2024 1:29 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Villa Park man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend by stabbing her a dozen times, according to court records.

Anthony Jiminez, 26, of the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue, was arrested Wednesday night at his apartment.

He is accused of killing Jessica Reyes, DuPage County court records show.

Police responded to the apartment around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a petition for detention filed by prosecutors.

Authorities say they believe Jiminez made the 911 call. They said he told the dispatchers, “I stabbed my girlfriend in the neck,” and “She can’t breathe. Please hurry,” according to the petition.

The petition states Jiminez told police the two were arguing in his bedroom when he accused her of being unfaithful. She left but returned to retrieve some belongings from the bedroom.

According to the petition, Jiminez told police that he locked the bedroom door behind them to prevent her from leaving.

Reyes told Jiminez that they should take a break in the relationship, according to the petition. As she entered a closet to get some items, he stabbed her with a switchblade knife, the petition states.

Another man in the apartment was able to get into the bedroom and dragged Jiminez out, according to the petition.

Reyes died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

A pretrial detention hearing for Jiminez will resume Friday morning.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Homicide News Villa Park
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company