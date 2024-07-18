advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Chicago Cubs

York’s Sloan tops list of local players drafted by Major League Baseball

Posted July 18, 2024 1:57 pm
Mike McGraw
 

The local selections were led by York High School right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan, who went in the second round, No. 55 overall, to the Seattle Mariners.

Sloan is a Wake Forest commit, but it would be unusual for a player to pass on turning pro at that point in the draft. This pick has a slot value of $1.64 million. Interestingly, Sloan sent to Seattle one pick after the Cubs chose college outfielder Cole Mathis in the second round.

One other Chicago-area high school player went in the top 100, Lincoln-Way East shortstop Tyler Bell to Tampa Bay at No. 66 overall. He's a Kentucky commit.

˖ UIC right-handed pitcher Ryan Smith (Nazareth) was chosen by Houston in the ninth round.

˖ Cary-Grove right-hander Ethan Dorchies went in the 10th round to the Brewers; UIC commit.

˖ Illinois catcher Cam Janik (Wauconda) was selected by Pittsburgh in Round 12. A first-team all-Big Ten selection, Janik led the Illini with a .356 batting average this spring.

˖ Downers Grove North shortstop Jude Warwick went to Detroit in the 10th round. As a Michigan State recruit, he may end up in Michigan whichever path he chooses.

˖ Nazareth shortstop Cooper Malamazian was picked by the Brewers in the 17th round; Indiana commit.

˖ Creighton shortstop Nolan Clifford (Neuqua Valley) went to Colorado in Round 17. He hit .348 this spring and started 152 games in college.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Baseball Cary-Grove High School Chicago Cubs Chicago White Sox Downers Grove North High School High Schools MLB Nazareth Academy Neuqua Valley High School Prep Baseball Prep Sports Pro Sports Sports Sports Leagues Sports Types Wauconda High School York Community High School
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company