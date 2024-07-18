York’s Sloan tops list of local players drafted by Major League Baseball

York's Ryan Sloan (26) delivers a pitch against McHenry during a class 4A Kane County supersectional baseball game at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The local selections were led by York High School right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan, who went in the second round, No. 55 overall, to the Seattle Mariners.

Sloan is a Wake Forest commit, but it would be unusual for a player to pass on turning pro at that point in the draft. This pick has a slot value of $1.64 million. Interestingly, Sloan sent to Seattle one pick after the Cubs chose college outfielder Cole Mathis in the second round.

One other Chicago-area high school player went in the top 100, Lincoln-Way East shortstop Tyler Bell to Tampa Bay at No. 66 overall. He's a Kentucky commit.

˖ UIC right-handed pitcher Ryan Smith (Nazareth) was chosen by Houston in the ninth round.

˖ Cary-Grove right-hander Ethan Dorchies went in the 10th round to the Brewers; UIC commit.

˖ Illinois catcher Cam Janik (Wauconda) was selected by Pittsburgh in Round 12. A first-team all-Big Ten selection, Janik led the Illini with a .356 batting average this spring.

˖ Downers Grove North shortstop Jude Warwick went to Detroit in the 10th round. As a Michigan State recruit, he may end up in Michigan whichever path he chooses.

˖ Nazareth shortstop Cooper Malamazian was picked by the Brewers in the 17th round; Indiana commit.

˖ Creighton shortstop Nolan Clifford (Neuqua Valley) went to Colorado in Round 17. He hit .348 this spring and started 152 games in college.