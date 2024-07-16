‘Like home’: Just a junior, Fremd’s O’Brien committed to Northwestern

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Johnny O’Brien throws in a 7 on 7 football game at Maine West High School on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Johnny O’Brien attended his first Northwestern football game at Ryan Field when he was just six years old.

Now, after a stellar performance at Northwestern’s June 11th camp, O’Brien heads into his junior season at Fremd preparing to be the Wildcats’ quarterback of the future.

“It just felt like home for me,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, committed to head coach David Braun and the Wildcats on June 15, just days after he received an offer.

Braun won eight games in his first season at the helm, including a 14-7 bowl victory over Utah. Northwestern hired Zach Lujan as its new offensive coordinator at the conclusion of the season. He led South Dakota State to back-to-back national championships as its offensive coordinator, with the team averaging over 34 points per game each season.

“Brilliant mind, brilliant offensive coordinator, and I just feel like he can use my skills in a way that I want to use them at the next level,” O’Brien said. “I just feel like he’s the perfect OC for me.”

O’Brien’s strive for greatness originates from an athletic family full of competitors. His father played tight end at Western Illinois. Consistent battles in the yard with his older brother and sister left O’Brien with a “something to prove” mentality.

“I’ve just been loving football ever since I was born and always want the rock in my hands,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien and the Vikings competed at the Central Suburban 7-on-7 Invite Wednesday at Maine West High School. The rising junior threw touchdown passes on 14 of 16 drives in the scrimmage-based competition. O’Brien showed touch, arm strength and precision.

“Johnny was lights out and our wideouts were lights out,” said Fremd head coach Lou Sponsel. “They put the ball in the end zone at will.”

Six of the 14 touchdowns were to senior Brennan Saxe, O’Brien’s best friend since second grade.

“It’s going to be dangerous,” said Saxe, describing his connection with O’Brien this upcoming season. “Dangerous.”

As O’Brien prepares for his final two seasons with the Vikings, he remains focused on leading his team off the field, not just between the lines.

“I think being a leader is the most important attribute to a quarterback because if you’re not a leader then no one will follow you,” O’Brien said. “No one will want to play for you.”

Although he won the varsity job in the fall as a sophomore, O’Brien missed time throughout camp and believes this off-season is crucial to build connections with his teammates.

“He’s got more physical gifts than I think I’ve ever seen,” Sponsel said. “Beyond that, it’s his presence, his ability to keep plays alive. He’s one of the most selfless players we have. He’s really here to win games for his teammates, and that’s what Johnny does.”

O’Brien heads into his junior season looking to continue growing as he prepares to fulfill his childhood dream of playing at Ryan Field.

“I feel like it’s going to be an electric atmosphere, and I’m just super excited to get it pumping in there,” O’Brien said.