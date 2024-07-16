‘Time to remember what it is to be an American’: Aurora mayor hosts Black delegates at RNC

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, left, speaks Tuesday during an event he hosted for the Black Republican Mayors Association at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. At right is Trump advisor and Georgia businessman Bruce LeVell.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin stood with other Black Republican political leaders in Milwaukee Tuesday to celebrate what they call a growing segment of the party and a group key to former President Donald Trump’s hopes of success in November.

Irvin, who leads Illinois’ second largest city, hosted a first-of-its-kind event for Black delegates at a Republican National Convention. The speaker lineup included U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Congressmen Byron Donalds of Florida, John James of Michigan, Wesley Hunt of Texas and Burgess Owens of Utah, along with Trump advisor Bruce LeVell.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

In a rally that sometimes felt like a church service, speakers told the delegates they are not alone and that the Republican Party is listening.

“As African American conservatives it’s easy to feel like sometimes you are the only one,” Scott told the crowd of more than 300 people. “You are not the only one. There are thousands, if not millions, all around the country who believe like we believe, pray like we believe, do what we need to do. If we keep doing that, the people will follow.”

Irvin, who hosted the event and chairs the Black Republican Mayors Association, said he could not stand by and watch Americans suffer under what he described as “failed leadership.”

“I can’t accept the state that we are suffering in the United States today under Democratic leadership,” he said. “I won’t accept that we can’t afford to send our kids to college. I can’t accept that Americans can’t afford to put food on the table. I can’t accept that Americans can’t afford a gallon of gas. I can’t accept that Americans don’t feel safe in their own communities.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

“This is the time to unify our country and to remember what it is to be American,” Irvin added.

Irvin acknowledged his past criticisms of Trump, but said he is backing the Republican nominee.

“I do believe a person grows in their position and he is ready to lead our country,” he said.

Though was surrounded by national political figures, the former Republican gubernatorial candidate declined to say if he is considering another run for higher office.

“We’ll see. Right now, I’m happy to be mayor,” Irvin said.

Outgoing Illinois GOP Chair Don Tracy said Irvin and other minorities in elected office are one way to bring more people of color into the Republican Party.

“I would like to think (his future) is bright, he’s a great candidate,” Tracy said. “What he’s going to do, I don’t know. But I hope and I expect he will stay involved.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com