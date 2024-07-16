Krishnamoorthi secures $500,000 in grants for roads near Hoffman Estates’ Bell Works development

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Demcoratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg has secured $500,000 in federal funding for the improvement of Central Road near the redeveloping Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates.

Local officials on Tuesday attended Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi’s ceremonial presentation of $500,000 in federal funding he secured toward a planned $18.9 million improvement of Central Road serving Bell Works Chicagoland and other businesses in Hoffman Estates and South Barrington.

The 1.3-mile stretch between Barrington Road and Huntington Boulevard is full of bumps and patches. Developers say the condition is at odds with the massive private development nearby.

Not only has Bell Works found office and recreational tenants to nearly fill the initial eastern phase of its redevelopment of the former AT&T headquarters there, but manufacturers such as Bystronic, DMG Mori USA and NSK America Corporation have also made the area home.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks as Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, second from right, gets ready to present $500,000 in federal funding for the improvement of Central Road near the redeveloping Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday.

“It’s almost a necessity,” Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Tricia O’Brien said of the planned road improvement. “They had to do it. To me, it looks like it was sort of inevitable.”

The project, which will break ground in 2025 and take two construction seasons to complete, will replace the current pavement with a 12-foot-wide through-lane in each direction divided by a 16-foot-wide mountable median. There also will be a new enclosed stormwater system.

“The Central Road project is a long-awaited improvement that businesses and residents will be very happy with,” Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod said.

Cook County will oversee the project and contribute $16.3 million in motor fuel tax funds. A little more than $1 million comes from Rebuild Illinois bond funds.

The federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program is contributing more than $600,000.

Hoffman Estates’ $170,000 commitment will go toward a new multiuse path along the north side of the road from the Paul Douglas Forest Preserve to the Pace Park-n-Ride facility at Barrington Road, closing a gap in the cycling network.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, left, arrives with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, before his presentation of $500,000 in federal funding for the improvement of Central Road near the redeveloping Bell Works Chicagoland on Tuesday in Hoffman Estates.

“Cook County is extremely grateful to Rep. Krishnamoorthi for his support of our work to ensure that the county’s infrastructure provides our residents with a high quality of life and allows businesses to thrive,” Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle said.

South Barrington Village President Paula McCombie said nearby businesses and commercial properties will also benefit.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Improvements will be made to Central Road and the adjacent bike path between Huntington Boulevard and Barrington Road near the redeveloping Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates.

“It’s really good that Congressman Krishnamoorthi has been able to help with some of the funding,” she said. “The addition of a multiuse path as part of the project will enhance the roadway even further with the future proposed bike path connection on Barrington Road.”

Krishnamoorthi said he jumped at the opportunity to help when he learned of the goals for the project.

“By making improvements to Central Road and adding to South Barrington’s and Hoffman Estates’ vast multiuse path network, we are connecting our communities while making them even safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists,” the Schaumburg Democrat said.